The shooting, at Starrville Methodist Church in Starrville, about 100 miles east of Dallas, occurred just after 9 a.m. when only about four people were in the church, authorities said.

The pastor found the intruder hiding in a bathroom stall and drew his weapon, Smith told reporters. The man lunged at the pastor, disarming him, shooting him and injuring two others, Smith said. Smith declined to name the pastor or other victims, but said at least one of them was wounded was hospitalized.

The man fled in the pastor’s car with the church’s red bank bag, Smith said. Law enforcement located the car using GPS tracking and detained the suspect, who also had a gunshot wound. Smith said he was unsure how the man was shot.

“Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said in a statement.

Police believe the suspect was hiding in the church to evade law enforcement searching for him Saturday night after he fled a traffic stop and subsequently crashed a vehicle in a front yard near the church. It is not clear why police originally pursued the man, but Smith said the tags on the car he crashed were fictitious.

After the crash, the suspect disappeared into the woods and couldn’t be found over the course of a two-hour manhunt involving police dogs, Smith said.

It was cold, and the church was likely convenient shelter, Smith said.

Smith called the crime — which he said would likely be capital murder — was “a crime of opportunity” and unrelated to religion.

No one with the church could immediately be reached for comment.

Smith said he believed the pastor was correct in arming himself.

“They did everything we would tell them to do; they were carrying,” Smith said of the church. “But the thing about it is, and I don’t want to get off into it, but if you are going to carry a firearm, you got to be willing to use it. I don’t want to be second-guessing the pastor by any means.”