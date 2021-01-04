The Trump administration approved faster line speeds at chicken plants. Those facilities are more likely to have covid-19 cases.
The Trump administration allowed 15 poultry plants to increase slaughter line speeds during the pandemic, an action that boosts production and makes it more difficult for workers to maintain space between one another. It also appears to have hastened the spread of the coronavirus.
Now the outgoing administration is rushing to finalize a rule that would make the faster line speeds permanent and expand them to dozens of other poultry plants — a move at odds with views held by President-elect Joe Biden.
Since 2018, the Trump administration has issued — or reissued — temporary waivers that grant permission to 54 poultry plants to increase line speeds. These plants are allowed to speed up lines from 140 to 175 birds per minute, a 25 percent increase.
They are also 10 times as likely to have coronavirus cases than poultry plants without the line-speed waivers, according a Washington Post analysis of data collected by the nonprofit Food and Environment Reporting Network (FERN). The Post analysis mirrors academic research that shows more coronavirus cases in counties with plants that have waivers to raise line speeds.
India approves two vaccines as it prepares for massive immunization push
NEW DELHI — India granted emergency approval Sunday to its first vaccines — Oxford-AstraZeneca and homegrown Covaxin — as it prepares to undertake an unprecedented immunization program for the country of more than 1.3 billion.
The announcement of India’s approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine came days after regulators in Britain greenlighted it and marks a big step for the country that is the world’s second-worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic. India aims to administer the vaccine to 300 million people in the first phase, and distribution could begin in the coming days.
India aspires to a big role in the supply of coronavirus vaccines to the developing world through its homegrown vaccine candidates. Even as wealthy countries such as the United States and Britain have snapped up vaccines for their entire populations, poorer regions are struggling to secure supplies.
Coronavirus vaccine has arrived, but frustrated Americans are struggling to sign up
Barbara Shlevin has kept a running tally of calls she made in search of the coronavirus vaccine. By Wednesday, she had tried the health department and a hospital system in Broward County, Fla., 184 times.
“You had at least six months to get ready. You could have figured out a better way to do this,” said Shlevin, of Pompano Beach, Fla. “It shouldn’t be this hard.”
After months of anticipation, millions of doses of the two authorized coronavirus vaccines — made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — are flowing into hospitals and health departments across the nation, putting the end of the pandemic in sight. But Americans trying to access shots are encountering systems that vary widely county to county and that, in many places, are overwhelmed.
Some counties and hospital systems launched reservation websites, only for them to quickly become booked or crash. Others announced appointments only through Facebook, with slots filling before some residents knew to look.
As coronavirus death toll surpasses 350,000, Trump calls U.S. count ‘far exaggerated’
President Trump on Sunday took a break from his election-focused tweetstorm to question the government’s reported counts of infections and deaths from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, despite the president’s denials, the nation’s death toll surpassed a grim milestone Sunday of more than 350,000.
Speaking on the Sunday morning news shows, the nation’s top health officials, including Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams contradicted Trump’s claim that the counts are “far exaggerated.”
"We’re averaging 2,000 to 3,000 deaths per day,” Fauci said. “All you need to do ... is go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths.”
The nation topped or neared 200,000 reported cases for the sixth straight day Sunday. More than 125,000 people are battling covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, in hospitals across the country, according to data compiled and reviewed by The Washington Post.