Mar-a-Lago should be shut down after New Year’s Eve party violated coronavirus rules, state lawmaker says
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida state representative wants Mar-a-Lago, President Trump’s private club, shut down for violating local coronavirus safety restrictions during a New Year’s Eve bash where attendees celebrated without wearing masks.
It was at least the second holiday event during which guests violated local restrictions and disregarded authorities’ advice against large gatherings. In December, the conservative youth group Turning Point USA held two large events in Florida, including one at Mar-a-Lago.
Social media posts from the New Year’s Eve event show a crowd of maskless revelers, including Trump attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr., dancing and listening to music in the club’s Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom.
TSA screened more than 1.3 million people Sunday, the most since the pandemic began
More than 1.3 million people moved through U.S. airport security checkpoints Sunday — the most since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.
The number was far below what it was on the same day in 2019, when more than 2.4 million people were screened. Still, the increase came despite recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials that people not travel during the holiday season.
It also came as the U.S. death toll from the virus surpassed 350,000 on Sunday, according to data compiled and reviewed by The Washington Post.
During the first three days of January, the TSA screened more than 3.3 million people. Approximately 1.2 million people moved through TSA checkpoints Saturday before the record the next day.
December also saw an increase in airport traffic, with the number of people screened surpassing 1 million in nine days.
U.S. health officials say they plan to stick with two-dose coronavirus regimen
The U.S. government’s top infectious-disease doctor, a leading drug regulator and the Health and Human Services secretary are dismissing suggestions that the second shot of authorized coronavirus vaccines could be delayed to make more doses available faster to more people.
In recent days, some public health experts have debated whether it is worth taking a scientific gamble by altering the two-dose regimen that proved highly effective in trials to maximize the number of people partially protected with at least one shot as the pandemic surges.
The debate is playing out as the United States struggles with administering the doses it already has. More than 15 million doses of vaccine have been distributed, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data updated Monday morning, but only about 4.5 million have been administered.