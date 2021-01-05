More than 1.3 million people moved through U.S. airport security checkpoints Sunday — the most since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.

The number was far below what it was on the same day in 2019, when more than 2.4 million people were screened. Still, the increase came despite recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials that people not travel during the holiday season.

It also came as the U.S. death toll from the virus surpassed 350,000 on Sunday, according to data compiled and reviewed by The Washington Post.

During the first three days of January, the TSA screened more than 3.3 million people. Approximately 1.2 million people moved through TSA checkpoints Saturday before the record the next day.