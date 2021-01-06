Faced with a sluggish coronavirus vaccination pace, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday he will deploy the state’s National Guard to hasten local health departments’ inoculation of medical workers, while threatening to take away unused vaccines from hospitals that are slow to administer them.

The governor also said he may withhold additional doses from any hospital, contractor, pharmacy or health department that has not used 75 percent of its supply.

“No doses should be sitting in freezers while others are waiting,” Hogan (R) said during a news conference. “Either use the doses you have been allocated or they will be redirected.”