Wealthy donors to one Florida nursing home received coronavirus vaccines that were supposed to be reserved for staff and residents — prompting frustration and outrage as less affluent senior citizens camp out in long lines to be immunized.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The United States continues to shatter records for coronavirus-related hospitalizations, with more than 131,000 people nationwide receiving inpatient treatment on Tuesday.
  • An already scaled-back Grammy Awards ceremony has been postponed due to the “deteriorating COVID situation” in Los Angeles, where intensive care units are at capacity and ambulances are being told to ration oxygen.
  • Amid speculation that President Trump plans to spend the inauguration golfing at his private resort in Scotland, which the White House has denied, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon warned that the country’s ban on nonessential travel “would apply to him, just as it applies to everybody else.”
  • The World Bank has downgraded its global economic forecast for the coming decade, saying Tuesday that a “decade of growth disappointments” could be on the way if policymakers don’t take swift action.
  • The tiny island nation of Palau could be one of the first countries to vaccinate nearly its entire population against the coronavirus.

5:19 a.m.
These 6 things helped bars survive 2020. They need to stick around.

By Fritz Hahn

“Traumatic,” “depressing” and “catastrophic” are among the adjectives I’d use to describe the atmosphere around restaurants and bars in 2020. Dining rooms closed, reopened and closed again. Staff dealt with uncertainty about layoffs and unemployment benefits, never mind whether they’d catch a virus from the guy at table six. Stories about ill-behaved maskless customers abounded, as did stories about confusing government loans and grants.

But despite the chaos, there were some innovations that made the lives of staff and customers easier, or even better.

5:15 a.m.
Maryland threatens to withhold future vaccine allotments from hospitals slow to inoculate

By Erin Cox, Rebecca Tan and Lola Fadulu

Faced with a sluggish coronavirus vaccination pace, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday he will deploy the state’s National Guard to hasten local health departments’ inoculation of medical workers, while threatening to take away unused vaccines from hospitals that are slow to administer them.

The governor also said he may withhold additional doses from any hospital, contractor, pharmacy or health department that has not used 75 percent of its supply.

“No doses should be sitting in freezers while others are waiting,” Hogan (R) said during a news conference. “Either use the doses you have been allocated or they will be redirected.”

State data shows only 34 percent of more than 163,000 doses sent to Maryland hospitals have been used. One hospital system, Adventist HealthCare, has used less than 16 percent. Pharmacies charged with inoculating nursing home residents have used less than 14 percent of their vaccines.

5:15 a.m.
Wealthy donors received vaccines through Florida nursing home

By Isaac Stanley-Becker and Shawn Boburg

The invitation to affluent Floridians arrived in writing and by telephone.

“He asked me if I wanted to have a vaccine,” said Ryna Greenbaum, 89, recounting the phone message she got last week. “I’m one of the people who has given him some money.”

The call, she said, had come from Keith Myers, chief executive of MorseLife Health System, a high-end nursing home and assisted-living facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., to members of the board and major donors.

MorseLife has made scarce coronavirus vaccines — provided through a federal program intended for residents and staff of long-term-care facilities — available not just to its residents but to board members and those who made generous donations to the facility, including members of the Palm Beach Country Club, according to multiple people who were offered access, some of whom accepted it.