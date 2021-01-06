Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, is reportedly in stable condition after he was taken to the intensive care unit on Monday, according to TMZ, the first to report the news. The music mogul did not disclose the reason why he was hospitalized. The story was later confirmed by the Los Angeles Times and E! News.

Requests for comment to Dr. Dre’s representatives were not immediately returned late Tuesday.

Dr. Dre burst onto the national scene in the ’80s from Compton, Calif., as part of N.W.A, the influential gangster rap group. An architect of the West Coast rap scene, his 1992 debut solo album, “The Chronic,” is considered one of the most important and influential albums of the era. Last year, the Library of Congress hailed the album as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant,” and selected it to be preserved for the National Recording Registry.

The six-time Grammy winner has grown into a decorated producer, helping oversee the careers of artists spanning multiple decades and eras — from 2Pac and Snoop Dogg to Eminem and Kendrick Lamar.

His move to the world of headphones turned Beats Electronics into a dominant tech brand. By selling Beats to Apple in 2014 for an estimated $3 billion, Dr. Dre became one of the richest men in music.

The health scare comes amid a contentious divorce with his wife, Nicole Young, who is reportedly seeking $2 million a month in temporary spousal support and another $5 million in attorney fees. The couple have two adult children.

News of Dre’s hospitalization was met by an outpouring of support on social media from fans, friends and artists wishing him a speedy recovery.

Rapper and actor LL Cool J said that Dre was “recovering nicely,” while Ice Cube, his former partner in N.W.A, urged fans to “send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre.”

On Instagram, Snoop Dogg shared footage of the pair performing their 2000 hit, “The Next Episode,” at Coachella.