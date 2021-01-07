“We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies — the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight,” he said. “The members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves, their constituents should be ashamed of them.”

Rep. H. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) took exception to Lamb’s words. Moments later, Griffith raised a point of order and attempted to have his colleague’s words struck from the record.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused, citing Griffith’s request as “not timely.”

“The truth hurts,” Lamb said to his detractors. “It hurts them. It hurts this country. It hurts all of us.”

Then, as Lamb continued to talk, a scrum broke out between Reps. Andy Harris (R-Md.) and Colin Allred (D-Tex.), who yelled at each other from across the House floor to sit down.

“Sit down!” one of them yelled. The other replied, “No, you sit down!”

The two then met in the aisle, which caused about a dozen lawmakers to clear their benches to intervene, CNN’s Kristin Wilson reported.

Pelosi banged her gavel, demanding “there’ll be order in the House.”

No punches were thrown. Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.) also was involved.

Once cooler heads prevailed, Rep. Roger Williams (R-Tex.) defended his colleagues against Lamb’s condemnation that GOP objectors should be ashamed of their actions.

“I’m not ashamed, and neither are my colleagues,” Williams said. “We’re actually proud of what we’re doing over here.”

Tensions were boiling after a mob breached the Capitol on Wednesday, touting false claims that the presidential election was stolen, as Congress officially counted the electoral votes.

Critics lambasted President Trump’s response to the mayhem at the Capitol on Wednesday and accused him of inciting the rioters.

In a statement, Trump continued to peddle false claims about a rigged election as he told rioters to “go home in peace.”

“Go home. We love you,” he told them. “You’re very special.”

Members of Congress were able to return to their chambers to continue the process that would formally certify the election of Biden as the next president.

House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Wednesday night that the mob wouldn’t deter the counting of the electoral votes.

“This authoritarian menace will not succeed in his attempts to overthrow our democratically elected government,” he said.