The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to be effective against a potentially worrisome mutation found in the highly contagious new variants identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, researchers said Thursday.

Both the U.K. and South African variants contain a mutation of the spike protein that is commonly referred to as N501Y, and may be the key factor that makes both variants especially transmissible. In a study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, scientists from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch took blood samples from participants who had received the vaccine during clinical trials, and found that the vaccine effectively neutralized the virus with the N501Y mutation.

But as the study’s authors note, there are numerous other mutations found in the new variants that the vaccine has not yet been tested against. They conclude that “continuous monitoring” is necessary, since a future mutation could prove resistant to the vaccine.