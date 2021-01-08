Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine appears to protect against mutation found in new variants, researchers say
The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to be effective against a potentially worrisome mutation found in the highly contagious new variants identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa, researchers said Thursday.
Both the U.K. and South African variants contain a mutation of the spike protein that is commonly referred to as N501Y, and may be the key factor that makes both variants especially transmissible. In a study that has not yet been peer-reviewed, scientists from Pfizer and the University of Texas Medical Branch took blood samples from participants who had received the vaccine during clinical trials, and found that the vaccine effectively neutralized the virus with the N501Y mutation.
But as the study’s authors note, there are numerous other mutations found in the new variants that the vaccine has not yet been tested against. They conclude that “continuous monitoring” is necessary, since a future mutation could prove resistant to the vaccine.
Even if that is the case, it’s not necessarily as alarming as it sounds. BioNTech’s CEO said in December that it would only take the company about six weeks to retool the vaccine to protect against a new strain if necessary. That’s because the vaccine uses a new technology, messenger RNA, that can easily be modified to address different mutations as they pop up. (How long it would take a slightly tweaked version of the vaccine to be approved by regulators and distributed is another story, of course.)
People without symptoms spread virus in more than half of cases, CDC model finds
People with no symptoms transmit more than half of all cases of the novel coronavirus, according to a model developed by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Their findings reinforce the importance of following the agency’s guidelines: Regardless of whether you feel ill, wear a mask, wash your hands, stay socially distant and get a coronavirus test. That advice has been a constant refrain in a pandemic responsible for more than 350,000 deaths in the United States.
The model, published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open, comports with earlier estimates of the contribution of asymptomatic spread.
“It’s certainly confirmatory, but it’s nice to see confirmation,” said epidemiologist Richard Menzies, who directs the McGill International TB Centre in Canada and was not affiliated with this research. “These are pretty believable, solid results.”
Japan declares state of emergency in Tokyo, paying price for coronavirus complacency
TOKYO — Japan's leaders believed they had found a way to live with the coronavirus and keep the economy open, relying on widespread mask-wearing and sensible precautions without resorting to mandatory lockdowns.
On Thursday, with the limits of that approach becoming clear as the country’s outbreak spirals out of control, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reluctantly declared a state of emergency in the Tokyo area.
“This global infectious disease has exceeded our imagination, and it’s becoming a severe fight,” Suga said at a news conference. To overcome the situation, he added, “we need to ask people to have a limited lifestyle.”
But medical experts are expressing concern that the measures will be too little, too late to quickly contain the virus — meaning they will have to remain in place for longer. Adding to the worry, the Olympics are scheduled to open in Tokyo in under 200 days.
U.S. sets covid-19 death record as researchers point to asymptomatic cases as a major source of infections
As the United States marked another grim milestone Thursday with more than 4,000 covid-19 deaths reported in a single day, federal disease trackers said research suggests that people without symptoms transmit more than half of all cases of the novel coronavirus.
“Those findings are now in bold, italics and underlined,” said Jay C. Butler, the CDC deputy director for infectious diseases and a co-author of the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open.
As disease specialists had forecast for months, the coronavirus is spreading with speed and ferocity in the new year, with Thursday’s single-day record for deaths underscoring the threat. In the past seven days, U.S. infections, hospitalizations and deaths have hit record highs. Cases reached a record 277,135 on Saturday. And by Thursday, more than 132,000 people were hospitalized in the nation with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.