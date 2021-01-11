Chinese researchers who conducted the largest study of the long-term health consequences of covid-19 found that three-quarters of patients showed symptoms six months after being discharged, with fatigue and muscle weakness to be prevalent. Sleep difficulties, anxiety and depression, and kidney malfunction were reported to be common as well.

The study of 1,733 patients, conducted at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, was published this month in The Lancet. The British journal said the Jinyintan Hospital study was the largest cohort study to date and had the longest follow-up period. The Chinese researchers essentially enrolled every one of Jinyintan’s covid-19 patients in the tracking study except those who refused to participate, those who had other disqualifying conditions, or those who died or couldn’t be reached.

Researchers around the world say the long-term effects of covid are still not fully known and remain a pressing question. Anecdotal evidence and smaller or shorter studies have suggested that covid may have a lasting impact on a patient’s sense of taste and smell, among other things.

The Chinese study, which included questionnaires to patients, blood and pulmonary tests, and walking tests, found that 76 percent reported symptoms a half year after discharge. More than 60 percent reported fatigue and muscle weakness, while roughly a quarter reported sleep difficulties and hair loss.

Anxiety and depression were also rife and reported by 23 percent of subjects.

Tests showed a “considerable” proportion of patients had poor lung function six months after discharge. About 56 percent of patients who had the worst symptoms during covid-19 and needed a ventilator showed abnormal pulmonary diffusion capability after six months, while 22 percent of less severe cases — those who did not require supplemental oxygen — showed reduced lung diffusion. The study noted that researchers did not have baseline pulmonary function data to compare the six-month results with.