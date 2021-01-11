Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
The queen gets her shot in pro-vaccine message to Britain
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip received their first coronavirus vaccine doses on Saturday, Buckingham Palace said in a rare medical statement apparently aimed to show royal support for the vaccination effort.
The 94-year-old queen and Philip, 99, received their jabs by a royal household doctor at Windsor Castle. Their ages put them among the high-risk groups that are being prioritized during the country’s vaccine rollout, which has seen 1.5 million people receive at least one dose of a vaccine.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”
It is highly unusual for the palace to release private medical details, but a palace spokeswoman told The Washington Post that “a decision was taken by Her Majesty to let it be known to prevent inaccuracies and further speculation.”
As spending climbs and revenue falls, the coronavirus forces a global reckoning
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Costa Rica built Latin America’s model society, enacting universal health care and spending its way to one of the Western Hemisphere’s highest literacy rates. Now, it’s reeling from the financially crushing side effects of the coronavirus, as cratering revenue and crisis spending force a reckoning over a massive pile of government debt.
The pandemic is hurtling heavily leveraged nations into an economic danger zone, threatening to bankrupt the worst-affected. Costa Rica, a country known for zip-lining tourists and American retirees, is scrambling to stave off a full-blown debt crisis, imposing emergency cuts and proposing harsher measures that touched off rare violent protests last fall. To keep the lights on, a progressive, eco-friendly nation is weighing desperate solutions — including open-pit gold mining, even oceanic fracking.
Around the globe, the pandemic is racking up a mind-blowing bill: trillions of dollars in lost tax revenue, ramped-up spending and new borrowing set to burden the next generation with record levels of debt.
Three-quarters of covid-19 patients experienced symptoms six months later, Chinese study shows
Chinese researchers who conducted the largest study of the long-term health consequences of covid-19 found that three-quarters of patients showed symptoms six months after being discharged, with fatigue and muscle weakness to be prevalent. Sleep difficulties, anxiety and depression, and kidney malfunction were reported to be common as well.
The study of 1,733 patients, conducted at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, was published this month in The Lancet. The British journal said the Jinyintan Hospital study was the largest cohort study to date and had the longest follow-up period. The Chinese researchers essentially enrolled every one of Jinyintan’s covid-19 patients in the tracking study except those who refused to participate, those who had other disqualifying conditions, or those who died or couldn’t be reached.
Researchers around the world say the long-term effects of covid are still not fully known and remain a pressing question. Anecdotal evidence and smaller or shorter studies have suggested that covid may have a lasting impact on a patient’s sense of taste and smell, among other things.
The Chinese study, which included questionnaires to patients, blood and pulmonary tests, and walking tests, found that 76 percent reported symptoms a half year after discharge. More than 60 percent reported fatigue and muscle weakness, while roughly a quarter reported sleep difficulties and hair loss.
Anxiety and depression were also rife and reported by 23 percent of subjects.
Tests showed a “considerable” proportion of patients had poor lung function six months after discharge. About 56 percent of patients who had the worst symptoms during covid-19 and needed a ventilator showed abnormal pulmonary diffusion capability after six months, while 22 percent of less severe cases — those who did not require supplemental oxygen — showed reduced lung diffusion. The study noted that researchers did not have baseline pulmonary function data to compare the six-month results with.
“These results support that those with severe disease need post-discharge care. Longer follow-up studies in a larger population are necessary to understand the full spectrum of health consequences from COVID-19,” concluded the authors.
Lawmakers may have been exposed to the coronavirus in Capitol lockdown, attending physician says
Lawmakers who hunkered down together for safety while a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday may have been exposed to someone in the same room who was infected with the coronavirus, according to the Office of Attending Physician.
“On Wednesday January 6, many members of the House community were in protective isolation in room located in a large committee hearing space,” Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, wrote in an email that was sent to members of Congress on Sunday morning. “The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”
Experts have warned the storming of the Capitol building could have contributed to the public health crisis as a potential superspreader event.
“There’s going to be chains of transmission that come out of that kind of mass gathering,” former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said during an interview on CBS News’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.