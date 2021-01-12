Jayapal, who is isolating at home, said she was one of over 100 people who took shelter in a large committee room during the violent takeover last Wednesday. She had already been quarantining because she feared the event could have exposed her to the virus, she told The Cut last week.

A statement from her office pointed out that several Republicans refused to wear a face covering during the lockdown and mocked other lawmakers and staff who offered them masks.

“Too many Republicans have refused to take this pandemic and virus seriously, and in doing so, they endanger everyone around them,” Jayapal said, accusing her GOP colleagues of “creating a superspreader event on top of a domestic terrorist attack.”

Coleman also tested positive after taking shelter in a room with lawmakers who had refused to wear masks. Coleman, a 75-year-old cancer survivor, said she was isolating at home with “mild, cold-like symptoms.”

On Sunday, Brian Monahan, the attending physician to Congress, told lawmakers that the people in that room may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Jayapal said that any lawmaker who refuses to wear a mask inside the Capitol should be fined and removed from the floor by the sergeant at arms.