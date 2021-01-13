A bill to require all federal uniformed police officers to wear cameras, inspired by the 2017 fatal shooting of Bijan Ghaisar by two U.S. Park Police officers who were not wearing cameras, was introduced by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D. C.) in 2018, and then included in the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act which passed the House last summer. But the bill has not moved in the Senate.

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) introduced the bill to “require uniformed officers of the United States Capitol Police to utilize body-worn cameras while on duty.” The text of the bill was not available Wednesday.

Stanton said in a news release that the cameras were imperative “for the safety of our Capitol Police officers, the public and everyone who works in the Capitol complex.” He said that “last week’s armed insurrection against our government and breach of the United States Capitol building stunned the world, and we have a lot to learn about what went wrong. But I’m certain that the investigation — and the process to hold those responsible to account — would be much more thorough if aided by footage from body cameras.”

Stanton introduced legislation last June, shortly after the death of Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody, which would require state, local and tribal police departments to have body cameras, or have a plan to buy them, to receive federal grant funding. The bill was assigned to the House Judiciary Committee and has not moved.

Although federal Justice Department officers don’t use cameras, some federal officers in the Interior Department use them, according to testimony at a recent congressional hearing. About 1,000 National Park Service rangers use body cameras, and more than 600 officers in the Fish and Wildlife Service also wear them.

The Capitol Police are controlled by Congress, not any federal agency, and have about 2,000 sworn officers who do not wear cameras at any time.

The Justice Department took a step forward last October when it announced that it would allow state and local officers to wear cameras while participating on federal task forces. In 2019, police departments in Atlanta and St. Paul withdrew their officers from the task forces because of the federal ban on them. But after trying a pilot program which allowed the local officers to wear cameras, then-Attorney General William P. Barr announced last fall that local officers may now wear them.