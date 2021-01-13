Please Note

The United States reported more than 4,200 deaths Tuesday, bringing the nation’s total to more than 379,000 deaths since the onset of the pandemic and making it a global death hot spot, according to Washington Post data.

The single-day death total, which is a record, and peak levels of new infections and hospitalizations are grim milestones for a country still reeling from the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week.

President Trump announced sweeping changes to coronavirus vaccine rollouts that included quickly making all vaccine supplies accessible, encouraging states to provide shots to residents 65 and older and cautioning states with slow vaccine rollouts that they could lose some of their supply to faster-moving states.

Here are some significant developments:
  • Scientists at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and College of Medicine have discovered a new variant of the virus that’s similar to the mutation found in the United Kingdom but likely originated in the United States, researchers announced Wednesday. The new mutations challenge scientists to determine if they will cause vaccines and therapeutic approaches to be less effective, according to one of the lead researchers.
  • Texas became the second state to record 2 million coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic last year, the Houston Chronicle reported. California was the first state to meet the disturbing benchmark in December.
  • New, more contagious variations of the coronavirus have popped up in Britain, South Africa and Brazil, prompting scientists to learn more about how those variants might be causing a worldwide increase in infection, the New York Times reported. On Sunday, Japan announced that it discovered a new variant in four travelers arriving from Brazil.
  • Los Angeles County’s public health director recommended Tuesday that people who run essential errands or work outside their homes and live with elderly or immunocompromised individuals should wear masks while at home for an added layer of protection as the state’s new infections continue to surge, the Los Angeles Times reported.
  • All international travelers flying to the United States must show proof they have tested negative for the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
  • A third House member, Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), tested positive for the coronavirus after sheltering with maskless Republicans during the Capitol riot.
  • The United States has purchased up to 1.25 million additional doses of an antibody cocktail treatment that has shown immense promise in the fight against the pandemic.
  • The rise in new U.S. infections has been so rapid that scientists cannot rule out the possibility that an undetected variant is accelerating the spread.