It’s now been a week since the death toll surpassed that milestone for the first time.
In his speech in Wilmington, Del., Biden is expected to announce a vaccination and economic relief legislative package that will include money to fight the pandemic and to increase vaccine distribution, The Post has reported.
Biden’s team said the proposal looks to “fund vaccinations and provide immediate, direct relief to working families and communities bearing the brunt of this crisis and call on both parties in Congress to move his proposals quickly.”
In the days since the Trump administration announced changes to its vaccination rollout plan, including by urging states to start providing shots to all adults 65 and older, some have followed suit.
In California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced Wednesday that residents 65 and older would now be eligible receive a vaccine. The same day, Los Angeles County health officials said they estimate that one in three people in the county has been infected with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.