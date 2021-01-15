The death toll exceeds some of the worst predictions laid out at the beginning of the pandemic and stretches far beyond what Trump himself said was tolerable under the federal government’s efforts to slow the spread of infections. If deaths remained below 200,000, he said in March of last year, it would show his administration had “done a very good job.”

“Four hundred thousand is an astounding number of deaths,” said Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan.

He noted that the total dead could end up rivaling the country’s fatalities in the 1918 flu pandemic, which killed more than half a million people in the United States. “Those kinds of numbers have a mind-numbing effect on us, particularly if you weren’t affected yourself,” he said, “but we can’t discuss this enough.”

A White House spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here are some significant developments: The federal government’s vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that officials would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses held for second shots, according to state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans. Now, health officials nationwide are grappling with the reality that their vaccine stocks may not immediately increase.

President-elect Joe Biden has selected David Kessler , a close adviser on the coronavirus crisis, to lead the next administration’s efforts to accelerate the manufacture, distribution and administration of coronavirus vaccines, the Biden transition team announced Friday morning.

Biden laid out a $1.9 trillion emergency relief plan Thursday night that will serve as an early test of his ability to steer the nation out of a pandemic disaster and rapidly deteriorating economy.

New Jersey’s decision to allow the state’s estimated 2 million smokers to get vaccinated before teachers and public service workers is drawing intense criticism from some public health experts, who say the risks aren’t significant enough to bump them to the top of the list.

Daily coronavirus cases and deaths have repeatedly reached record heights over the past two months, as increased travel and indoor gatherings over the holidays fueled the biggest surge of infections since the virus reached U.S. soil.

A bright spot began to emerge this week, however, as the numbers appeared to plateau. The seven-day average for hospitalizations — a key indicator for the severity of the virus spread — fell nationwide by about 2.6 percent, according to The Post’s tracking. Data from the Covid Tracking Project also showed hospitalizations tapering, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast.

“A glimmer of hope in hospitalization data — signs of slowing in all four regions,” Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, wrote in a tweet. “Progress is fragile and shadowed by the threat of more transmissible variants. But for now, I’m cheering our step in the right direction.”

Still, hospitalizations remained more than twice what they were during surges in the spring and summer, The Post’s tracking shows. Daily reported deaths in the United States reached a record 4,254 on Tuesday and topped 4,000 again on Wednesday for the third time ever.

The seven-day average for daily infections remained high — well above 200,000, due to both increased testing and double-digit positivity rates — but was trending downward overall.

Public health experts voiced optimism about the trajectory but warned that a new variant of the virus, could pose problems as it emerges in states around the country. The variant, known as B.1.1.7, is not believed to be more lethal but is more transmissible.