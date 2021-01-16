MINNEAPOLIS — The nation’s governors said they are bracing for long-term danger from extremist groups that previously breached government buildings, damaged property and are linked to threats against state leaders and their families.

“It’s going to take quite a while to turn back what’s been started here,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who has participated in joint calls with other Midwestern governors about the possibility of fresh violence in the aftermath the U.S. Capitol.

The weekly calls between the governors began last spring as a way to informally coordinate and trade ideas about how to respond to the pandemic. But in recent days, the calls — which have included the governors of Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — have taken on a new urgency as the leaders discussed how to confront what could be a dark and dangerous period of extended insurgency against state and even local governments.