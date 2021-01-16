While high-profile groups like the Proud Boys are encouraging their members to stay away from protests this weekend, other heavily armed and politically motivated extremists could gather, leading to violent clashes, officials said.
Governors warn of long-term dangers from extremist groups
MINNEAPOLIS — The nation’s governors said they are bracing for long-term danger from extremist groups that previously breached government buildings, damaged property and are linked to threats against state leaders and their families.
“It’s going to take quite a while to turn back what’s been started here,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who has participated in joint calls with other Midwestern governors about the possibility of fresh violence in the aftermath the U.S. Capitol.
The weekly calls between the governors began last spring as a way to informally coordinate and trade ideas about how to respond to the pandemic. But in recent days, the calls — which have included the governors of Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — have taken on a new urgency as the leaders discussed how to confront what could be a dark and dangerous period of extended insurgency against state and even local governments.
“This is going to be a reclamation project, and it’s going to be on several fronts,” Walz said.
Some USPS mailboxes near state capitols removed as precaution
HARRISBURG — The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily removed some mailboxes from around the Pennsylvania Capitol, as a security measure.
Ten of the boxes were removed Tuesday. They will be returned Thursday, the Patriot-News reported.
The USPS is taking similar measures in several other states, including California, Utah, Kansas and Nebraska, according to local media outlets and USPS news releases.
The boxes are being removed “as a security measure to protect postal property, employees and the public,” the Postal Service says in several releases.
Two pipe bombs were disabled by police near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.
After Capitol riots, people are turning family and friends over to authorities
When a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Leslie hoped that this would be her Trump-supporting parents’ wake-up call. She hoped they were watching, maybe feeling ashamed.
Then, a friend called. “Do you know already?” the friend said, and Leslie wondered briefly if someone had died.
The politically liberal 35-year-old cried about the screenshots from her mother’s Facebook page, posts defending the pro-Trump crowds and suggesting that Leslie’s mom made it at least to the Capitol’s steps. Then she reported her mom to the FBI — because “actions,” she said, “should have consequences.”
In relationships already strained or severed, last week’s violent spectacle of democracy under siege has pushed some people to take a drastic new step: warning law enforcement. Anguished Americans are turning in friends and family for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riots, contributing to more than 100,000 tips submitted to the FBI and playing a role in at least one high-profile arrest.
Shut out of social media, extremist groups flock to encrypted apps
Right-wing groups on chat apps like Telegram are swelling with new members after Parler disappeared and a backlash against Facebook and Twitter, making it harder for law enforcement to track where the next attack could come from.
After the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, major tech companies clamped down on right-wing extremists, kicking thousands of conspiracy theory accounts off Twitter and shutting down the social network Parler. But those conversations usually took place in the open on well-documented, public-facing channels.
Now, conversations about potential attacks and protests around Inauguration Day are taking place on a wide mix of public and private feeds and chats on Dubai-based Telegram and other services like MeWe, according to law enforcement officials and extremism researchers.