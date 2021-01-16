Anxious officials in states across America have spent much of the week rushing to secure government buildings and fortify their statehouses after an FBI bulletin warned that armed far-right extremist groups are planning to march on state capitals this weekend. Many states have boarded up windows, erected fencing, closed their capitols to the public, activated the National Guard and declared states of emergency.

While high-profile groups like the Proud Boys are encouraging their members to stay away from protests this weekend, other heavily armed and politically motivated extremists could gather, leading to violent clashes, officials said.

Here’s what to know:
  • A heavy safety cordon continues to tighten around the nation’s capital, where the Mall will be shuttered for nearly a week; Metro has closed 13 stations; four major bridges are being closed; and some 25,000 National Guard troops are being deployed.
  • The series of unprecedented security measures will all but prevent most people from viewing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in person.
  • Without clear intelligence about who might show up in capitals around the country, officials are bracing for an unruly mix of far-right, white supremacist, gun rights and anti-government extremist groups.
  • Some conservative activists are urging their followers to stay home, claiming the events are a “setup” to frame pro-Trump supporters for violence.
  • The U.S. Postal Service has removed collection boxes from areas around several capitols, including in Arizona, Wisconsin and Oregon, fearful they could be used to hide explosives or weapons.
  • Right-wing groups on chat apps are swelling with new members after Parler disappeared, making it harder for law enforcement to track where the next attack could come from.
  • The violent spectacle of democracy under siege has pushed some people to take a drastic new step: turning in friends and family for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
  • Here are some of the people charged since a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol.
1:05 p.m.
Governors warn of long-term dangers from extremist groups

By Holly Bailey and Tim Craig

MINNEAPOLIS — The nation’s governors said they are bracing for long-term danger from extremist groups that previously breached government buildings, damaged property and are linked to threats against state leaders and their families.

“It’s going to take quite a while to turn back what’s been started here,” said Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who has participated in joint calls with other Midwestern governors about the possibility of fresh violence in the aftermath the U.S. Capitol.

The weekly calls between the governors began last spring as a way to informally coordinate and trade ideas about how to respond to the pandemic. But in recent days, the calls — which have included the governors of Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — have taken on a new urgency as the leaders discussed how to confront what could be a dark and dangerous period of extended insurgency against state and even local governments.

“This is going to be a reclamation project, and it’s going to be on several fronts,” Walz said.

12:14 p.m.
Some USPS mailboxes near state capitols removed as precaution

By Amy Worden

HARRISBURG — The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily removed some mailboxes from around the Pennsylvania Capitol, as a security measure.

Ten of the boxes were removed Tuesday. They will be returned Thursday, the Patriot-News reported.

The USPS is taking similar measures in several other states, including California, Utah, Kansas and Nebraska, according to local media outlets and USPS news releases.

The boxes are being removed “as a security measure to protect postal property, employees and the public,” the Postal Service says in several releases.

Two pipe bombs were disabled by police near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

12:02 p.m.
After Capitol riots, people are turning family and friends over to authorities

By Hannah Knowles and Paulina Villegas

When a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Leslie hoped that this would be her Trump-supporting parents’ wake-up call. She hoped they were watching, maybe feeling ashamed.

Then, a friend called. “Do you know already?” the friend said, and Leslie wondered briefly if someone had died.

The politically liberal 35-year-old cried about the screenshots from her mother’s Facebook page, posts defending the pro-Trump crowds and suggesting that Leslie’s mom made it at least to the Capitol’s steps. Then she reported her mom to the FBI — because “actions,” she said, “should have consequences.”

In relationships already strained or severed, last week’s violent spectacle of democracy under siege has pushed some people to take a drastic new step: warning law enforcement. Anguished Americans are turning in friends and family for their alleged involvement in the Capitol riots, contributing to more than 100,000 tips submitted to the FBI and playing a role in at least one high-profile arrest.

10:16 a.m.
Shut out of social media, extremist groups flock to encrypted apps

By Gerrit De Vynck and Ellen Nakashima

Right-wing groups on chat apps like Telegram are swelling with new members after Parler disappeared and a backlash against Facebook and Twitter, making it harder for law enforcement to track where the next attack could come from.

After the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week, major tech companies clamped down on right-wing extremists, kicking thousands of conspiracy theory accounts off Twitter and shutting down the social network Parler. But those conversations usually took place in the open on well-documented, public-facing channels.

Now, conversations about potential attacks and protests around Inauguration Day are taking place on a wide mix of public and private feeds and chats on Dubai-based Telegram and other services like MeWe, according to law enforcement officials and extremism researchers.