The extraordinary show of security in capital cities — and in D.C., where an unprecedented safety cordon continues to tighten — reflected the anxious state of the nation just days before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Video timeline: 41 minutes of fear — inside the Capitol siege | ‘We got to hold this door’: How battered police made a stand against the mob | Here are some of the people charged | Sign up for news alerts
Trump has galvanized a nationwide extremist movement, experts warn
President Trump’s incitement of his supporters before their attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 has galvanized a nationwide extremist movement and fueled those determined to disrupt the transfer of power to President-elect Biden and violently challenge the legitimacy of the election for months — and possibly years, according to U.S. officials and independent experts.
At the center of the amorphous but increasingly motivated extremist movement sits the current president, now twice impeached, deprived of his social media megaphones but still exerting a powerful influence over his followers who take his baseless claims of election fraud as an article of faith.
It remains unclear when and where groups might launch follow-up attacks, but even if they do pull back in the days to come — and experts say there is some reason to think they might — the threat from Trump-inspired extremism is likely to remain and grow.
“It has begun to shift from ‘We are going to win this’ to ‘This fight is going to be a long one,’ ” said Rita Katz, executive director of the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist groups and their use of social media to inspire and organize adherents. “The prevalent consensus across the movements involved in or supporting the Capitol siege is that they will keep pushing forward.”
Balance sought between First Amendment protests and securing the Mall
There will be no tourists dotting the sprawling green grass of the Capitol lawn as Biden is inaugurated the 46th president of the United States. There will be no cheering crowds, no vendors hawking merchandise. The monuments named in honor of former presidents — Washington, Lincoln, Jefferson — will be closed.
But there will be protests — exactly two, with fewer than 100 demonstrators at each, tucked away near the National Archives and the Canadian Embassy inside a secure perimeter, along a largely vacant Pennsylvania Avenue.
After a week of back-and-forth over security concerns, D.C. and federal officials reached a compromise. They say the plan allows the city’s tradition as the nation’s preeminent stage for protest and free speech gatherings to continue.
“We are the premier First Amendment arena in the country, in the world, probably,” Jeffrey Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, said at a news conference Friday. “These are different times, and really different measures.”
Virginia officials on edge as pro-gun caravans prepare to gather in Richmond on Monday
RICHMOND — The pro-gun signs and flags had all been snapped up from the racks inside Green Top Hunting & Fishing on Friday afternoon. Around Virginia, buses were being plastered with banners and ham radio operators were gearing up to coordinate a potentially massive gun rights caravan to the state Capitol on Monday.
With the FBI warning of the potential for right-wing attacks in capitals around the country, officials are watching anxiously as armed demonstrators prepare to converge here.
“There is a lot of [online] chatter about Saturday and Sunday, but we’re primarily focused on Monday,” Virginia public safety secretary Brian Moran said Friday evening after briefing General Assembly staffers. “In terms of credible threats — we’re monitoring it.”
Testimony from rioters who felt spurred by Trump could inform prosecuting decisions
A man from Kentucky told the FBI that he and his cousin began marching toward the U.S. Capitol building last week because “President Trump said to do so.” Chanting “Stop the steal,” the two men tramped through the building and snapped a photo of themselves with their middle fingers raised, according to court documents.
A video clip of another group of rioters mobbing the steps of the Capitol caught one man screaming at a police officer: “We were invited here! We were invited by the president of the United States!”
A retired firefighter from Pennsylvania who has been charged with throwing a fire extinguisher at police officers felt he was “instructed” to go to the Capitol by the president, a tipster told the FBI, according to court documents.
The accounts of people who said they were inspired by the president to take part in the melee inside the Capitol vividly show the impact of Trump’s months-long attack on the integrity of the 2020 election and his exhortations to supporters to “fight” the results.