Here are some significant developments:
- Most Americans think the coronavirus pandemic is out of control in the United States, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. Attitudes about the virus and vaccines differ across party lines.
- The federal Paycheck Protection Program, which was aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic, gave more than $850,000 to five anti-vaccine groups, fostering questions about the government’s choice to give money to groups that are counter to its messaging about the virus.
- WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that the world is nearing a “catastrophic moral failure” as wealthy countries control vaccine supplies that could leave poorer nations to struggle more with curtailing the virus’s spread.
- Vice President Pence will lead a meeting of the coronavirus task force on Tuesday, his last full day in office. The official schedule released by the White House on Monday night offered no details on what President Trump will do Tuesday.
- California public health officials have paused the administration of around 330,000 Moderna vaccine doses as they investigate reports of an allergic reaction, CNN reported.
- A Florida data scientist who said she was fired by the state for her conflicting data about the coronavirus pandemic turned herself in on accusations of “illegally” accessing the health department platform and sending a message to about 1,750 people.
While the country is wrestling to keep hospitalizations under control and variants of the virus out, Trump wrote a proclamation Monday that would lift the travel ban on people flying in from Brazil and many European countries. The bans would be lifted Jan. 26., though travel from China and Iran would continue to be blocked.
Hours after the announcement, Jennifer Psaki, the incoming White House press secretary, said the Biden administration doesn’t intend to lift restrictions, making another pivot from how Trump has handled the virus.
“We plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she said on Twitter.
Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.