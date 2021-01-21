Here are some significant developments: 900,000 people filed for jobless claims last week, as Biden inherits one of the worst job markets of any president.

The vaccination plan in D.C. for people with preexisting health conditions is broader than almost any state in the country. It will allow, for example, all overweight residents to get priority for the coronavirus vaccine.

Experts are recommending that people wear masks and social distance even after getting the vaccine.

The growing death toll reflects the challenge facing the new president, whose first few hours in office included a flurry of executive orders, with numerous measures to address the pandemic.

He signed executive actions to require masks and safe distancing on all federal grounds, halted the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization and revived a White House unit on global health security and biodefense.

Biden’s inauguration was filled with visual reminders of the still surging pandemic. More than 191,000 flags filled the National Mall as Biden and Kamala D. Harris took their oaths of office, representing the people who could not attend amid a crisis that’s taken more than 404,000 lives.

Visual cues from the new administration, too, signaled how it would prioritize what the new president has defined as his top priority. Biden wore a mask while signing executive orders, including an order mandating masks on federal property. At the culmination of the day, Biden and first lady Jill Biden wore masks as they watched a massive fireworks display from the White House.

“The issue that he wakes up every day focused on is getting the pandemic under control,” Jen Psaki said during the first White House news briefing. “The issue he goes to bed every night focused on is getting the pandemic under control.”

Biden’s first full day in office is largely scheduled around addressing the pandemic.

He is set to deliver remarks on the new administration’s response and later receive a briefing from his coronavirus team.

He will issue a new national strategy to respond to the pandemic — with a focus on expanding testing and vaccine access — signing an additional 10 executive orders as well as presidential memorandums related to the public health crises, as The Post has reported.

The plans include the creation of a Pandemic Testing Board that can help ramp up testing capacity. There are also plans to get more money to states that have pleaded for funding for testing and vaccination efforts.

On Thursday morning, Anthony S. Fauci, the chief medical adviser to Biden, led the U.S. delegation to the WHO’s executive board meeting, and broke with the preceding administration by praising the group’s leadership.