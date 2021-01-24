“I think that the supply is probably going to be the most limiting constraint early on, and we’re really hoping that after that first 100 days, we’ll have much more production,” Walensky said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“We’re really hoping we’ll have more vaccine and that will increase the pace at which we can do the vaccinations,” she said.

As officials push to ramp up inoculation efforts to help crush the pandemic, increasing understanding of coronavirus variants is also presenting a challenge. Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s senior infectious-disease expert and Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said that based on British findings, he now believes the coronavirus strain first detected in the United Kingdom is more deadly and spreads faster.

“We need to assume now what has been circulating dominantly in the U.K. does have an increase in what we call virulence to cause more damage, including death,” Fauci said on CBS News’s “Face the Nation.”

On Saturday, the United States reported more than 1.3 million newly administered doses of coronavirus vaccines, the fifth day in a row the country has topped 1 million daily doses, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. That pace suggests the country already is on track to meet the Biden administration’s 100-day goal. The target was criticized by some who said it was unrealistic when Biden announced it in December, but it now seems less ambitious due to better manufacturing certainty and a ramped-up inoculation pace in the last days of the Trump administration.

Asked Thursday if his vaccination goal should be higher, Biden was defensive. “When I announced it, you all said it’s not possible. Come on, give me a break, man. It’s a good start.”

Biden officials have since stressed the 100 million figure is just their starting point, not a final goal.

Speaking about the coronavirus strain now dominant in his country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement Friday that it “may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.”

“We have every reason to believe them,” Fauci said Sunday of Johnson’s statement. He added: “We want to look at the data ourselves.”

That U.K. variant of the virus is thought to be circulating at a relatively low level within the United States. The CDC warned less than two weeks ago that it is likely to become the dominant strain in this country within a couple of months.

Fauci said the strain’s greater virulence “is likely, but we can’t say definitively,” because the United States has not been conducting enough genomic testing to pin down the strains of positive test results.

“There’s a lot of movement at the CDC to dramatically increase genomic surveillance,” he said.

In her interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Walensky said health officials are increasing their surveillance and study of variants and are monitoring their effect on the vaccines. She called their emergence a signal that “we need to get more vaccine out there.”

Referring to supply constraints, Walensky said the Biden administration is working with manufacturers to address issues, and hopes production will be scaled up “dramatically” by March.

“One of the biggest problems right now is I can’t tell you how much vaccine we have, and if I can’t tell it to you, then I can’t tell it to the governors, and I can’t tell it to the state health officials,” Walensky said.

That lack of data, she said, is making it harder for state leaders to effectively plan vaccine distribution.

In the day before she took over at the CDC and in the few days since, Walensky has repeatedly said publicly that the goals for vaccination and the decisions about when to expand the groups eligible for it must be harmonized with the amount of vaccine doses available in the United States.

In an interview with NBC on Thursday, she suggested that top health officials in the Trump administration had been overly optimistic in predicting late last year that coronavirus vaccines could be widely available to the American public by late February or early March.

“I don’t think late February we’re going to have vaccine in every pharmacy in this country,” Walensky said. She said the new administration would adhere to the 100-day goal, adding: “We … also want to be very cognizant of the fact that after 100 days, there are still a lot of Americans who need vaccine, so we have our pedal to the metal to make sure we can get as much vaccine out there.”

Fauci said Sunday that the pace of recent days may be difficult to maintain as more vaccinations occur outside of controlled settings, such as hospitals and nursing homes, and more broadly in communities.

Biden’s nominee for surgeon general, Vivek H. Murthy, called for investing in treatment strategies, testing and contact tracing, especially with the spread of coronavirus variants that are “likely to be more transmissible.”

“The variants, they are really a shot across the bow. The virus is basically telling us that it’s going to continue to change, and we have got to be ready for it,” Murthy said Sunday on ABC News’s “This Week.” “The bottom line is, we’re in a race against these variants, the virus is going to change, and it’s up to us to adapt and to make sure that we’re staying ahead.”

Murthy also pushed back on criticism of Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccinations, saying it is “not a ceiling. It’s also a goal that reflects the realities of what we face, what could go right but also what could go wrong.”

“I think President Biden fully understands there’s a larger goal here, as we all do, which is that we’ve got to vaccinate as many Americans as possible,” Murthy said. “And that’s going to take a lot of work — work dispelling misinformation, working on the [vaccine] supply, increasing distribution channels.”

In an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain also defended the targets, calling it “a very bold and ambitious goal.” He said it was just the administration’s first target, “not our final goal.”

“This country has never given 100 million shots in 100 days, so if we can do that, I think it would be quite an accomplishment,” Klain said Sunday. “But obviously, we’re not going to stop there. I mean, 100 million people — 100 million shots — is a bold, ambitious goal, but we need to keep going after that.”