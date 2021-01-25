Please Note

President Biden aims to impose a ban on travelers entering the U.S. from South Africa, Brazil and several European countries that allows travel across open borders, a move aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus variants, Reuters reported. The limits apply to non-U. S. citizens.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna triggers an immune response that protected in laboratory tests against two variants of the virus first detected in Britain and South Africa, the company said Monday.
  • Residents of the Netherlands reacted strongly, and in some cases violently, to coronavirus restrictions, prompting the country’s leader to call his citizens criminals.
  • As coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx provided former president Donald Trump with hard numbers to guide the fight against the pandemic. But all along, she said, he was receiving different statistics — “parallel data” — from someone else.
  • The Chicago Teachers Union voted to refuse in-person instruction Sunday and directed educators to work remotely starting Monday, two weeks after the nation’s third-largest school district called teachers and staff into classrooms and started to lock them out from remote work.
4:38 p.m.
Violence erupts in Israel’s ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods over covid restrictions

By Steve Hendrix and Shira Rubin

JERUSALEM — Long-building tensions over pandemic restrictions within Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods erupted in violence Sunday night as rock-throwing crowds pushed back police attempts to clear yeshiva classes and religious gatherings being held in violation of lockdown rules.

Rioters burned trash and toppled street signs and light poles in several cities across Israel. In Bnei Brak, a bus driver was pulled from his seat and pepper sprayed before the vehicle was torched, according to news and social media reports, leading to several buildings being evacuated as the blaze damaged electric lines. At one point, a cornered police officer fired into the air to halt the advancing crowd.

The riots were eventually quelled in some neighborhoods by police wielding stun grenades and water cannons.

3:48 p.m.
Deborah Birx said Trump was being given ‘parallel data’

By Teo Armus

As the previous administration’s coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx provided President Donald Trump with hard numbers to guide the fight against the pandemic. But all along, she said, Trump was receiving different statistics from someone else.

“Someone out there, or someone inside, was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president,” she said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “I know what I sent up, and I know that what was in his hands was different.”

The 79-minute sit-down interview was Birx’s first since formally exiting her role advising the Trump administration. Birx told host Margaret Brennan that she “always” considered quitting her job, during which she alternately drew criticism from other scientists and Trump.

2:48 p.m.
Analysis: Biden under pressure to stop utility shut-offs during pandemic

By Dino Grandoni

He’s been in office for less than a week, but Biden is already facing calls to use his new power to prevent people from losing their electricity, gas or water.

Some of Biden’s allies in Congress want the federal government to stop power companies, water providers and other utilities from shutting off service for failure to pay bills to help millions of Americans struggling during the pandemic.

Such a nationwide moratorium on utility shut-offs never came under Trump. But its advocates say that it is just as necessary now as it was at the start of the coronavirus pandemic — and that either Congress or the White House needs to act.

2:22 p.m.
Riots explode across Netherlands over restrictions

By Erin Cunningham

Dutch rioters who attacked police and destroyed property over the weekend while protesting new coronavirus measures are “criminals,” Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday, as law enforcement warned that the violence could last for weeks.

The unrest across the Netherlands, some of the worst in decades, had “nothing to do with protest,” Rutte told reporters outside his office in The Hague, news agencies reported.

“This is criminal violence and we will treat as such,” he said.

Protesters had gathered in defiance of lockdown orders in at least 10 towns and cities Sunday, looting stores and clashing with police after authorities imposed a new nighttime curfew — the first in the Netherlands since World War II.