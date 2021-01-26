Here are some significant developments:
- On Monday, Biden said he hopes the United States can vaccinate 1.5 million people per day, a major jump from his earlier goal of 1 million daily doses.
- President Biden plans to reopen federal marketplaces selling Affordable Care Act health plans, fulfilling a campaign promise after the pandemic cost millions of Americans their coverage.
- The first U.S. case of the highly transmissible Brazil coronavirus variant has been identified in Minnesota.
- Protesters in the Netherlands clashed with police over the government’s 9 p.m. coronavirus curfew for the third consecutive day.
- New Zealand, which has been lauded for its handling of the panic, may keep its borders closed to visitors for “much of this year,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday.