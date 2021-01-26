Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Governments around the world, including the United States, Britain and New Zealand, are moving to impose stricter travel limitations in a bid to slow the spread of new coronavirus variants that experts warn are more contagious.

President Biden confirmed Monday that he would extend a ban on travelers from Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 other European countries. From Saturday, travelers from South Africa will be banned from entering the United States.

Here are some significant developments:
  • On Monday, Biden said he hopes the United States can vaccinate 1.5 million people per day, a major jump from his earlier goal of 1 million daily doses.
  • President Biden plans to reopen federal marketplaces selling Affordable Care Act health plans, fulfilling a campaign promise after the pandemic cost millions of Americans their coverage.
  • The first U.S. case of the highly transmissible Brazil coronavirus variant has been identified in Minnesota.
  • Protesters in the Netherlands clashed with police over the government’s 9 p.m. coronavirus curfew for the third consecutive day.
  • New Zealand, which has been lauded for its handling of the panic, may keep its borders closed to visitors for “much of this year,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday.