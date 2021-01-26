New Zealand, which has been lauded for its handling of the panic, may keep its borders closed to visitors for “much of this year,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The new U.S. restrictions come as a number of countries reconsider eased travel polices amid worry over virus variants that can make people sicker, spread faster and in some cases compromise the effectiveness of vaccines.

“With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants spreading, this isn’t the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a news briefing on Monday.

New Zealand’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country’s borders would probably stay closed to foreign visitors for the duration of the year, citing concerns about the global vaccination rollout.

“The rest of the world simply poses too great a risk to our health and our economy to take a risk at this stage,” Ardern said at a news conference in Wellington.

Britain, meanwhile, is set to announce Tuesday whether it will channel some new arrivals into quarantine hotels.

The country also announced Tuesday that it will lend its genomic expertise and capacity in tracking new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19. The program, called the New Variant Assessment Platform, will help other countries to identify changes in the virus while giving early warnings of new mutations that could be a threat to the United Kingdom.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement that the pandemic has shown the importance of maintaining not only the health of Britons and their neighbors, “but the health of people across the world.”

“Our New Variant Assessment Platform will help us better understand this virus and how it spreads and will also boost global capacity to understand coronavirus so we’re all better prepared for whatever lies ahead,” he said.

The European Union proposed a new round of travel restrictions Monday.

Australia ended its New Zealand travel bubble.