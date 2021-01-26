Please Note

Governments around the world — including the United States, Britain and New Zealand — are moving to impose stricter travel limitations in a bid to slow the spread of new coronavirus variants that experts warn are more contagious.

President Biden confirmed Monday that he would extend a ban on travelers from Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and 26 other European countries. Visitors from South Africa will be banned from entering the United States starting Saturday.

New Zealand, which has been lauded for its handling of the panic, may keep its borders closed to visitors for “much of this year,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Here are some significant developments:
  • The first U.S. case of the highly transmissible Brazil variant has been identified in Minnesota.
  • Biden said he hopes the United States can vaccinate 1.5 million people per day, a major jump from his earlier goal of 1 million daily doses.
  • The president plans to reopen federal marketplaces selling Affordable Care Act health plans, fulfilling a campaign promise after the pandemic cost millions of Americans their coverage.
  • Protesters in the Netherlands clashed with police over coronavirus restrictions, including a 9 p.m. curfew, for the third consecutive day.
  • Mexico’s pandemic policy: No police. No curfews. No fines. No regrets — even as a severe epidemic rages and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tested positive.
  • With the Tokyo Games months away, USA Swimming is shrinking the Olympic trials because of continued virus risks.
  • Vice President Harris plans to receive her second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday. Biden received his second shot on Jan. 11 as part of a deliberate effort to stagger his timetable with his vice president.

The new U.S. restrictions come as a number of countries reconsider eased travel polices amid worry over virus variants that can make people sicker, spread faster and in some cases compromise the effectiveness of vaccines.

“With the pandemic worsening and more contagious variants spreading, this isn’t the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a news briefing on Monday.

New Zealand’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country’s borders would probably stay closed to foreign visitors for the duration of the year, citing concerns about the global vaccination rollout.

“The rest of the world simply poses too great a risk to our health and our economy to take a risk at this stage,” Ardern said at a news conference in Wellington.

Britain, meanwhile, is set to announce Tuesday whether it will channel some new arrivals into quarantine hotels.

The country also announced Tuesday that it will lend its genomic expertise and capacity in tracking new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes covid-19. The program, called the New Variant Assessment Platform, will help other countries to identify changes in the virus while giving early warnings of new mutations that could be a threat to the United Kingdom.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement that the pandemic has shown the importance of maintaining not only the health of Britons and their neighbors, “but the health of people across the world.”

“Our New Variant Assessment Platform will help us better understand this virus and how it spreads and will also boost global capacity to understand coronavirus so we’re all better prepared for whatever lies ahead,” he said.

The European Union proposed a new round of travel restrictions Monday.

Australia ended its New Zealand travel bubble.

And Germany mulled major restrictions on international air travel.