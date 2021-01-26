The driver eventually crashed the silver Honda Element, then fled on foot. After a brief chase, bystanders managed to “corral” the suspected driver until officers arrived and arrested him, police said.

A person who was struck died at a hospital Monday afternoon, according to police, and five others were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police said there were other victims who did not seek hospital treatment.

As of Tuesday morning, the suspect was in the hospital and had not yet been booked in jail, police told local media. Authorities had not publicly identified him or indicated a motive.

The deadly chain of events rattled the city, which was already on edge after dealing with waves of political violence and property destruction from extremist groups on the left and right in recent months.

Portland is also still grappling with the fallout from a vicious attack in 2017 in which a man shouting anti-Muslim slurs fatally stabbed two men and injured a third on the city’s light-rail system.

Witnesses to the hit-and-run said they watched the driver speed through red lights and smash into a retaining wall, clipping pedestrians as he zigzagged across the streets.

Charles Kuziuk told a local ABC affiliate that he heard a “bloodcurdling scream” and then saw a woman lying facedown on the sidewalk. He said she told him that the driver had tried to run over her a second time after knocking her to the ground.

“That was the first time I heard that and thought this was an intentional thing,” Kuziuk said. “She seemed shaken from the idea that someone was trying to hurt her.”

Tyler Meyer told the Oregonian that he also watched the driver strike a pedestrian, then make a U-turn and slam into another as he doubled back.

At some point, the driver crashed the car, mangling its passenger-side fender, and fled on foot.

Witness videos posted on social media since the incident show a group of bystanders surrounding a person in a dark sweatshirt who appears to try to fend them off near the address where police say the driver was arrested. Soon after, police are seen arriving at the scene and tackling the person to the ground.

Police said they received an initial hit-and-run call at 1:02 p.m. As officers were responding, more calls came in describing the same vehicle attempting to run over pedestrians, according to police.

“It definitely was one of these things that started out as what they thought was one kind of call and developed into something much bigger,” Portland Fire and Rescue spokesman Rich Chatman told reporters Monday evening.