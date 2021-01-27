Biden took the oath of office last week in a buoyant inauguration ceremony — that Trump declined to attend — followed by a virtual party, featuring star actors and musicians, that celebrated the diversity of the voters who chose him to be the nation’s 46th president. But despite the joy that greeted the new administration, the anger that marked the end of Trump’s presidency will haunt the nation, at least for the near future, political observers say. For one thing, the House on Monday delivered its article of impeachment to the Senate for trial, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 9. And although Trump was tossed off major social media sites after the Capitol riot, he’s not going away quietly and is threatening to launch a third party and punish Republicans who he says abandoned him during his fight to remain in power.

We talked to Shannon Bow O’Brien, a political science professor at the University of Texas at Austin whose scholarship includes a focus on the communication styles of presidents, about the tumultuous two months between the presidential election and the inauguration. Here are three takeaways from our conversation.

Trump delighted in stoking outrage on both sides

Although Trump sold himself to American voters as the can-do businessman best known for his reality-TV show, “The Apprentice,” O’Brien said Trump has much more in common with the characters from the world of pro wrestling. It is the thesis of a book she published last year called “Donald Trump and the Kayfabe Presidency: Professional Wrestling Rhetoric in the White House.” She notes that Trump, who once held WrestleMania events at his casinos, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013:

“The showmanship of wrestling is where he learned how to interact with audiences. Within wrestling, you never apologize. Apologies are seen as weakness, and you always double down. The more forcefully you assert information, the more truthful it is. If you backtrack it or you try to qualify it, it’s seen either as you’re lying or you’re a weak person. The verbal taunting, mocking people … these are like the bread and butter of wrestling. And whether they’re booing you or cheering you, they’re still paying attention to you.”

Biden has allowed many worried Americans a moment to exhale

For those who felt traumatized by Trump’s rhetoric, O’Brien said, Biden’s comments since winning the presidency, including his inauguration speech, offered “an unexpected sense of relief.”

“I think one of the things that a lot of people don’t realize is, boring is underrated. We often think we want excitement when we’re younger, and then we get excitement frequently, and then we realize that boring is underrated. And Biden is also offering us, at least verbally so far, he’s offering us predictability — predictable, normal, no-jazz-hands government with surprises and unexpected things. He’s talking about healing divisions. And I think a lot of people feel reassured, or they feel like they can breathe and they’re not waiting for that other shoe to drop.

“A lot of people spent four years waiting for those shoes to drop. And it wasn’t just two shoes … it was this endless series of the dramatic. And it goes back to Trump wanting to play for theatrics.”

Don’t forget the Golden Rule

O’Brien said conservatives are feeling especially anxious after losing both the White House and the Senate, with many believing Trump’s unfounded claims that the election was stolen. A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that a large majority of Republicans have little or no confidence in Biden to make the right decisions for the country.

“I think a lot of people in America who are more conservative are deeply concerned about the retribution that may occur, because if it was them, that’s what they would want to do,” she said. “I think that’s driving a lot of fear among a lot of Trump supporters.”

She said Biden’s repeated references to healing the nation and citing President Abraham Lincoln’s call for people to be guided by the “better angels of their nature” were important steps toward helping to ease tensions between supporters of the outgoing and incoming presidents. And while some of Biden’s supporters are rolling their eyes over the new president’s calls for unity, she said, it’s important that they not demand payback.