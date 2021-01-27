After several hours of silence, police sent a robot unit inside. But it had arrived too late, police later said: Two people were found dead.

AD

The Austin Police Department has yet to identify who died or to elaborate on exactly what happened. Authorities are expected to disclose more details on the incident on Wednesday, a police spokesman said at a news conference.

AD

“It’s very early in the investigation,” said John Majefski, a police spokesman. “We don’t have much more details.”

The incident began around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when Austin police responded to a call reporting a “disturbance at the building” in the Oakmont Heights neighborhood, Majefski said.

Shortly after arriving there, officers learned someone was barricaded inside the building and requested a SWAT team. For hours, the American-Statesman reported, members of the SWAT team pleaded with the suspect to answer their calls or text messages.

AD

“Your life is very important to me,” a negotiator said over the speaker, according to the American-Statesman. “And I know life is very important to you.”

Although police have yet to confirm details about who was involved, the SWAT team’s messages suggested that both the hostage and hostage-taker may have been doctors, the Statesman reported.

AD

“You don’t deserve to go through this ... for all you have done for others ... that is why I want to help you work through this. You have saved a lot of lives,” a negotiator said over the loudspeaker, the paper reported.

According to KXAN, members of the SWAT team decided to enter the building after losing contact with the suspect for several hours Tuesday.

AD

Then, around 10:50 p.m., loud bangs erupted from inside the building. Moments later, images from the robot revealed at least one person was dead inside, Majefski said. When SWAT members stormed the building in a rescue attempt, they discovered the other body.