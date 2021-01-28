Here are some significant developments:
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire after saying that his government did “everything we could” to save the 100,000 lives taken by the coronavirus so far.
- In Brazil, the Amazonian city that hatched a new variant has been crushed by it. Believed to have been circulating in the Amazon since December, the variant now appears to be the dominant coronavirus strain in Manaus.
- Olympics officials continue to insist the Tokyo Games will take place as scheduled in July, with a top Japanese Olympic official calling on President Biden to issue a public vote of confidence that the games could be held safely.
- In Europe, vaccine shipments have been delayed, and E.U. leaders are under fire for mishandling the ordering process. In some areas, inoculation programs have ground to a halt.
A team of scientists from the World Health Organization emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to begin work investigating the origins of the virus. The 10 member team had spent the last two weeks in isolation in a hotel in the city, where the pathogen first emerged in December 2019.
The long-awaited investigation is the result of months of politically-charged negotiations between the WHO and Chinese authorities and will include interviews of local scientists, hospital staff and workers at the seafood market that was linked to the initial outbreak.
The inquiry coincides with the new rise in several new and more contagious variants of the virus, including a strain first identified in South Africa that scientists say is resistant to some antibody treatments and could thwart the vaccines.