Here are some significant developments:

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire after saying that his government did “everything we could” to save the 100,000 lives taken by the coronavirus so far.

In Brazil, the Amazonian city that hatched a new variant has been crushed by it. Believed to have been circulating in the Amazon since December, the variant now appears to be the dominant coronavirus strain in Manaus.

Olympics officials continue to insist the Tokyo Games will take place as scheduled in July, with a top Japanese Olympic official calling on President Biden to issue a public vote of confidence that the games could be held safely.

In Europe, vaccine shipments have been delayed, and E.U. leaders are under fire for mishandling the ordering process. In some areas, inoculation programs have ground to a halt.

Miami will be using special coronavirus-sniffer dogs to screen people attending basketball games in the latest attempt to use canines to detect those infected with covid-19.

The Biden administration said in its first coronavirus briefing that its vaccine rollout will take a while to reach most Americans due to supply shortages and a lack of personnel qualified to administer the shots.

“It will be months before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one,” Andy Slavitt, a senior White House adviser, said at the briefing. He said that the administration was working to boost vaccine availability “with incredible urgency and purpose.”

The White House is also moving to expand the pool of vaccine-givers, officials said, and plan to direct the Department of Health and Human Services to utilize a law that would allow it to enlist a greater number of health-care workers and allow them to give shots across state lines.

The race by governments to inoculate citizens comes as scientists are also moving fast to combat new and more contagious strains of the virus, including a variant first identified in South Africa that experts say is resistant to some antibody treatments and could thwart the vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNtech said Thursday that its vaccine appeared to be only slightly less effective against the variant. Drugmaker Moderna has also said that it vaccine still neutralizes the virus — but its scientists are designing a booster shot tailored to target the strain.

“We are preparing, in anticipation that the virus will continue to evolve and may get to the point where it crosses the threshold that our vaccine is no longer effective as we want it to be,” Anthony S. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said at a news event hosted by The Hill Wednesday.

“We don’t want it to happen. We hope it doesn’t happen. If it does, we’re already doing what it takes to be able to address that,” Fauci said.

In Europe, the rising acrimony over vaccine supplies looked as though it could spill over into international relations in the newly fraught relationship between the European Union and its former member state Britain.

European officials have called on AstraZeneca to honor its promised vaccine deliveries, even if that means diverting them from other customers like Britain.

Britain’s powerful cabinet office minister, Michael Gove, however, shot down that in an interview with BBC saying: “It is the case that the supplies which have been planned, paid for and scheduled should continue. Absolutely, there will be no interruption to that” and this relies on “the supply schedule has been agreed being honored.”

As the battle over vaccines intensified, a team of scientists from the World Health Organization emerged from quarantine in the Chinese city of Wuhan to begin work investigating the origins of the virus. The 10 member team had spent the last two weeks in isolation in a hotel in the city, where the pathogen first emerged in December 2019.