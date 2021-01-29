Britain and Germany have introduced new travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of several new variants, including those found in South Africa and Brazil. On Friday, the British government banned direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates, where a surge in new infections has been blamed on a flood of international travel to and from Dubai.
Britain’s Foreign Office and Department for Transport also banned travel from Burundi and Rwanda, both of which have reported cases involving the South African variant.
The route between London and Dubai is one of the busiest in the world.
“The decision to ban travel from these destinations follows the discovery of a new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, that may have spread to other countries, including the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda,” they said in a joint statement.
Germany on Friday was also expected to enact a ban on travel from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa.
The new restrictions came amid a heated battle between the European Union and British-Swedish vaccine maker AstraZeneca over a delay in the delivery of millions of doses.
The European Union’s contract with AstraZeneca for its vaccine contains binding orders, the president of the bloc’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, told German radio on Friday. The European Commission plans to restrict the ability of drugmakers to export the vaccines without prior authorization.