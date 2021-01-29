Britain and Germany were rolling out new travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of several new variants, including those found in South Africa and Brazil. On Friday, the British government banned direct passenger flights from the United Arab Emirates, where a surge in new infections has been blamed on a flood of international travel to and from Dubai.

Britain’s Foreign Office and Department for Transport also banned travel from Burundi and Rwanda, both of which have reported cases involving the South African variant.

The route between London and Dubai is one of the busiest in the world.

“The decision to ban travel from these destinations follows the discovery of a new coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, that may have spread to other countries, including the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda,” they said in a joint statement.

The B.1351 variant has now infected people in at least seven African countries, including Botswana, Ghana and Kenya, the WHO’s regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti said.

Germany on Friday was also expected to enact a ban on travel from Brazil, Britain, Portugal and South Africa. Two separate variants of the virus were also first identified in Brazil and Britain.

The new restrictions came amid a heated battle between the European Union and British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over a delay in the delivery of millions of vaccine doses.

The European Union’s contract with AstraZeneca for its vaccine contains binding orders, the president of the bloc’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, told German radio on Friday. The European Commission plans to restrict the ability of drugmakers to export the vaccines without prior authorization.

The European Union had reserved hundreds of millions of doses from major pharmaceutical companies but the bloc’s vaccine rollout has been hampered by production delays.

In the United States, Maryland biotech company Novavax announced Thursday that its vaccine candidate proved effective against covid-19 infections, including in hotspots suffering outbreaks of the new variants. In a trial in Britain, where a more contagious strain is dominant, the vaccine was 89 percent effective, the company said.

More worrying, however, were the results from Novavax’s South African trial, where most participants were infected with the B.1351 variant. The vaccine’s efficacy in those cases dropped to between 49 and 60 percent, depending on whether the participant was also infected with HIV.