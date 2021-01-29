“The Gym is ‘essential’ to people’s mental and physical health,” he said in an Instagram post announcing his decision to reopen in late April. “With that being said, I, Jacob Lewis will take full responsibility for re-opening of The Gym.”

Now, he’s facing felony charges for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol in the deadly attempted insurrection earlier this month.

Federal investigators said in a recent criminal complaint that video showed that Lewis, wearing a black jacket and a red Trump 2020 beanie, spent seven minutes inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, as hundreds of rioters violently stormed the building and disrupted Congress.

Lewis, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with knowingly entering a restricted space and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He did not immediately return requests for comment late Thursday.

Lewis made a name for himself last year by flouting laws in the name of his political beliefs. When Lewis reopened his large gym, which has a 500-person capacity, he did not require customers to wear masks while working out. At the reopening on May 1, 2020, he raised an American flag and set up a cardboard cutout of the Constitution for customers to pose for pictures, Vice reported.

“I’m big on the Constitution,” he told Reuters in May after he reopened in defiance of coronavirus rules. “So if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t, don’t.”

Lewis told Reuters he was reopening in order to support his customers’ “mental health and freedom.” He also said he did not believe there would be another outbreak — though the pandemic only continued to worsen in California, which has had more than 3 million infections and at least 38,961 deaths.

Federal investigators say they were tipped off to Lewis’s participation in the Capitol riots by people who saw the gym owner’s Instagram videos shot inside the Capitol during the siege. On Jan. 8, one tipster told the FBI that Lewis “flew from Victorville, CA to Washington, D.C. to attack the Capitol along with many Trump supporters to stop the certification of the electoral college,” according to the criminal complaint.

Three days later, the FBI received a second tip from a friend of Lewis’s, who told investigators that Lewis had said in December to “watch what happens to the Capitol on the 6th.” Lewis had also shown the friend photos of firearms and asked the friend to buy him ammunition, according to the complaint.

Lewis agreed to speak to FBI agents at his Victorville home on Jan. 15. According to the complaint, Lewis acknowledged that he had flown to Washington and that he attended the rally outside of the Capitol. Lewis also admitted he’d entered the Capitol after it had been breached by other rioters, but claimed that he had been “escorted” inside by police.

Stills taken from videos of the rioters breaching the Capitol building that investigators filed into evidence show a man who resembles Lewis walking among a large crowd of people as they stormed Congress.

“At no point does it appear that he has a police escort,” an FBI agent wrote in the criminal complaint.

Lewis also said he believed the people causing damage and committing violence at the Capitol had been “Antifa members in disguise.” Although some Republican lawmakers have baselessly claimed that undercover antifascist activists were involved in the riot, law enforcement officials have said there is “no indication” that the rioters ascribed to the left-wing ideology.