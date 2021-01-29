“Oh, we’re going to have a dispute. We can’t sell you a plot,” Semien recalled the woman saying. “This is a Whites-only cemetery. There are no coloreds here.”

Their interaction has since led the graveyard, which was founded in the 1950s, to eliminate a provision on Thursday restricting the race of those who could be buried there. But for Semien, who is White, the whole thing felt like a slap in the face.

“He was good enough to protect you, being a police officer of all these years,” she said in an interview, “but he wasn’t good enough to be laid to rest in your cemetery?”

H. Creig Vizena, the president of the cemetery’s board, told The Post he was shocked and ashamed to learn that Semien had been denied a plot at the gravesite due to his race. The issue had not come up before, he said, and he was not aware that contracts for cemetery plots said they could only be used for “the remains of white human beings.”

“I truly hate that all this has happened,” he said in an interview. “It’s a sad week in this community, and fixing it as fast as we could is not going to make it any less sad.”

Until this week, most of the family’s time in Oberlin there had not been so painful, Karla said.

The mixed-race couple had first moved there to work at a nearby casino, but quickly found a welcoming community about 70 miles northwest of Lafayette where Darrell was hired as a sheriff’s deputy. They raised a large, blended family of seven kids — some from previous marriages, some of their own — and fostered more than 70 others.

But the bad news for Darrell came in quick succession this winter: A stage-four cancer diagnosis in December, then two trips to the emergency room, kidney failure and a stroke. By the time he died on Sunday, his family had not even been able to put him in hospice, as his doctors had instructed.

At the suggestion of his old buddies in the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office, they called up Oaklin Springs. It wasn’t until the multiracial family arrived to visit the cemetery in person that the overseer informed them there would be an issue, Karla said.

“Are you joking?” she remembered asking the overseer. “I couldn’t believe I was even hearing the words she said.”

Almost instantly, one of her children began crying. Another angrily stormed off. Karla felt herself get sick to her stomach, shocked that such a policy could still be in place in 2021. But true to the lessons Darrell had taught their kids — “go big or go home,” “be proud of who you are” — they decried the whole thing publicly.

As Atlas Obscura has noted, the 1948 Supreme Court case Shelley v. Kraemer effectively outlawed race-based restrictions on gravesites when it ruled that racially restrictive covenants violated the 14th Amendment. While that ruling cleared the way for Black families to move into White neighborhoods, the ruling meant that race-based restrictions on gravesites — such as the provision in Oaklin Springs — would no longer pass legal muster.

But that did not mean that the practice went away entirely.

David Sherman, a Brandeis University professor who has studied death practices, noted that White cemeteries repeatedly denied spots to racial minorities: A member of the Ho-Chunk Nation who was killed in the Korean War; a Black bank custodian in 1960s Oklahoma; and a Hispanic man in small-town Texas just five years ago. One graveyard in Flint, Mich., refused to honor a cemetery plot purchase by a Black man who worked as a funeral director in the 1950s.

Many of those cases resulted in protests and lawsuits that would allow those individual to be exhumed years later and then buried in the cemeteries they had battled in court. But such a prolonged approach would not be needed in Allen Parish.

On Tuesday evening, Vizena paid the Semiens a visit in person, offering an apology on behalf of the cemetery. He said the site’s overseer, who is in her 80s, had been “relieved of her duties.” And he offered to give them a free burial plot for Darrell, bypassing the need for a contract for Whites only.

But Semien rejected the offer. By then, she noted, the damage had been done.