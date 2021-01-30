So far, 17,763 residents and 19,836 staff members have chosen to be vaccinated, according to state data. Justice didn’t say how many had declined the vaccine, but he told reporters Friday that the percentage who took it was “overwhelming.”

“It’s great work,” said Justice. “A lot of people are really pulling the rope here.”

The West Virginia vaccinations offer a glimmer of hope as other states struggle to ramp up their mass immunization campaigns and the emergence of new, highly transmissible virus variants — some of them more resistant to vaccines than others — increase the urgency for getting shots into arms.

Here are some significant developments:

The United States is doing so little of the genetic sequencing needed to detect new variants of the coronavirus — like the ones first identified in Great Britain and South Africa — that such mutations are probably proliferating quickly, undetected, experts said.

A freezer malfunctioned at Seattle’s Swedish Health Services, sending staff scrambling to administer hundreds of doses of the coronavirus vaccine that were set to expire early in the morning. As the deadline approached, staff and volunteers ran out to the road to give the shots.

Masks must be worn at train and subway stations, bus terminals and airports nationwide, as well as on planes, trains and other types of public transportation in the United States, according to a far-reaching federal public health order issued late Friday.

The coronavirus has exacted a merciless toll on nursing home residents and staff. Across the United States, more than 150,000 residents have died of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, making up more than a third of the country’s total deaths, according to data from the Covid Tracking Project. More than 1 million cases have been reported and more than 31,000 facilities have experienced outbreaks. Less than 1 percent of the U.S. population lives in such facilities.

In West Virginia, outbreaks have fallen by half since the beginning of January, Justice said, with 55 active outbreaks in nursing homes and 18 active outbreaks in assisted-living facilities.

During the White House’s coronavirus briefing Friday, officials said the United States will need to move faster to stay ahead of rapidly proliferating virus variants, which have shown some resistance to the current vaccines.

Anthony S. Fauci, the country’s leading infectious-disease expert, called the spread of the variants a “wake-up call.”