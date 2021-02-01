Please Note

The European Union was a step closer to resolving its heated dispute with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca, after the company agreed to provide the 27-member bloc with an additional nine million doses of its coronavirus vaccine before March. The company had previously said it would deliver considerably fewer doses to European governments due to production delays, a move that set off a firestorm in Brussels where E.U. leaders have imposed new controls on vaccine exports.

Europe has been slower to roll out its mass immunization campaign than Britain or the United States, where President Biden Monday faced resistance from Republican senators to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

Here are some significant developments:

The head of the European Union’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter late Sunday that AstraZeneca had agreed to deliver the additional doses ahead of schedule and also planned to boost its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

She called the move a “step forward on vaccines” and said that the bloc plans to inoculate 70 percent of European adults by the end of summer. Still, even with the fresh supply, AstraZeneca’s new target of 40 million doses is just half of what the company originally aimed to provide.

The shortages underscored the challenge of vaccinating adult populations even as new more virulent virus strains spread across the globe. In Israel, where about a quarter of the population has already been inoculated, authorities Sunday extended a national lockdown due in part to a rise in covid-19 infections attributed to a highly-transmissible variant first identified in Britain.

On Sunday, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews defied restrictions and attended the funerals of two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem, drawing criticism from lawmakers, the Associated Press reported.