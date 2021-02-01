Europe has been slower to roll out its mass immunization campaign than Britain or the United States, where President Biden Monday faced resistance from Republican senators to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
The head of the European Union’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Twitter late Sunday that AstraZeneca had agreed to deliver the additional doses ahead of schedule and also planned to boost its manufacturing capacity in Europe.
She called the move a “step forward on vaccines” and said that the bloc plans to inoculate 70 percent of European adults by the end of summer. Still, even with the fresh supply, AstraZeneca’s new target of 40 million doses is just half of what the company originally aimed to provide.
The shortages underscored the challenge of vaccinating adult populations even as new more virulent virus strains spread across the globe. In Israel, where about a quarter of the population has already been inoculated, authorities Sunday extended a national lockdown due in part to a rise in covid-19 infections attributed to a highly-transmissible variant first identified in Britain.
On Sunday, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews defied restrictions and attended the funerals of two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem, drawing criticism from lawmakers, the Associated Press reported.