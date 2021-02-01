Despite moves to reserve millions of doses of multiple vaccines, Europe has been slower to roll out its mass immunization campaign than Britain or the United States, where President Biden faced resistance Monday from Republican senators to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

AstraZeneca plans to boost its manufacturing capacity in Europe and supply E.U. nations with 9 million additional vaccine doses before March, while Pfizer-BioNTech will deliver 75 million more doses in the second quarter.

The president of the bloc’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, made the announcements on Twitter, calling the moves a “step forward on vaccines.” In a televised address, she said that E.U. authorities plan to inoculate 70 percent of European adults by the end of summer.

Even with the fresh supply, however, AstraZeneca’s new target of 40 million doses is just half of what the company originally aimed to provide. E.U. officials enacted over the weekend a new mechanism requiring drugmakers to seek authorization from member states before exporting vaccines abroad.

The European Commission’s senior trade official said the new system is “time-limited and targeted” and aimed at providing “greater clarity on vaccine production in the E.U.”

The vaccine shortages in Europe and elsewhere underscored the challenge of inoculating adult populations even as new, more virulent strains of the coronavirus continued to spread across the globe.

Despite vaccines, Israel’s infections rise

In Israel, where about a quarter of the population has already been partially immunized, authorities Sunday extended a five-week national lockdown for another five days, in part due to a rise in covid-19 infections attributed to a highly transmissible variant first identified in Britain.

Other factors driving infections include repeated violations of lockdown measures by Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, a key constituency of conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that makes up around 11 percent of Israel’s 9.2 million people. The minority, however, has recently accounted for about 40 percent of new coronavirus cases, according to the Associated Press.

On Sunday, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews defied restrictions to attend the funerals of two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem, both of whom died after contracting the coronavirus. The mass processions in Jerusalem drew criticism from the prime minister’s political opponents.

France avoids stricter measures

French authorities last week opted out of declaring a new national lockdown to curb infections, citing high economic costs. Instead, the government has ordered stricter border controls and better enforcement of a nightly curfew. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday that a national lockdown would cost France 15 billion euros ($18 billion) a month, whereas current restrictions cost about 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion), Reuters reported.

A prominent infectious-disease expert, however, warned in a television interview Monday that the decision was risky and that the covid situation remained worrying. France has recorded about 3.2 million infections and more than 76,000 deaths — and more than 27,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, according to official data. Just 1.4 million people in France have received the first dose of approved vaccines.

France’s approach stood in stark contrast to Australia, where about 2 million residents Monday began their first day of a strict, five-day lockdown after a single coronavirus case was discovered in the city of Perth. Australian authorities have largely kept the pandemic under control through stringent travel and quarantine rules, recording just under 29,000 total cases and fewer than 1,000 deaths.

WHO in Wuhan

A fact-finding team led by the World Health Organization was in China’s Hubei region Monday to visit a disease control center as part of its investigation into the origins of the outbreak. The mission is the result of months of negotiations between the WHO and Beijing, which has sought to suppress criticism of its handling of the virus when it first emerged in December 2019.