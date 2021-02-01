Despite moves to reserve doses from multiple vaccine makers, Europe has been slower to roll out its mass immunization campaign than Britain or the United States, where President Biden Monday faced resistance from Republican senators to his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

The head of the European Union’s executive arm, Ursula von der Leyen, said late Sunday that AstraZeneca had agreed to deliver the additional doses ahead of schedule and also planned to boost its manufacturing capacity in Europe.

She called the move a “step forward on vaccines” and said that the bloc plans to inoculate 70 percent of European adults by the end of summer. Still, even with the fresh supply, AstraZeneca’s new target of 40 million doses is just half of what the company originally aimed to provide.

E.U. officials enacted over the weekend a new mechanism requiring drugmakers to seek authorization from member states before exporting vaccines abroad. The European Commission’s senior trade official said that the new system is “time-limited and targeted” and aimed at providing “greater clarity on vaccine production in the E.U.”

The vaccine shortages in Europe and elsewhere underscored the challenge of inoculating adult populations even as new, more virulent strains of the coronavirus continued to spread across the globe.

In Israel, where about a quarter of the population has already been partially immunized, authorities Sunday extended a national lockdown for five weeks in part due to a rise in covid-19 infections attributed to a highly-transmissible variant first identified in Britain.

Other factors driving infections include repeated violations of lockdown measures by Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, a key constituency of conservative Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which makes up around 11 percent of Israel’s 9.2 million people. The minority, however, has recently accounted for about 40 percent of new coronavirus cases, according to the Associated Press.

On Sunday, thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews defied restrictions to attend the funerals of two prominent rabbis in Jerusalem, both of whom died after contracting the coronavirus. The mass processions in Jerusalem drew criticism from the prime minister’s political opponents.

In France, authorities last week opted out of declaring a new national lockdown to curb infections, citing high economic costs. Instead, the government has ordered stricter border controls and better enforcement of a nightly curfew.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday that a national lockdown would cost France 15 billion euros ($18 billion) a month, whereas current restrictions cost about 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion), Reuters reported. A prominent infectious-disease expert, however, warned in a television interview Monday that the decision was risky and that the covid situation in the capital, Paris, remained worrying.

The approach stood in stark contrast to Australia, where about 2 million residents Monday began their first day of a strict, five-day lockdown after a single case was discovered in the city of Perth.