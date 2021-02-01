Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | What you need to know about the variants | Mapping the spread of the virus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker
Dozens of countries have no plan to vaccinate refugees. That could leave everyone at risk.
With a few clicks, Rowi Alomur, 38, a Syrian refugee and mother of two living in northwestern Jordan, signed up for a free vaccine this month through a national online platform. With the priority set for those 65 and older, or with certain underlying conditions, Alomur told The Washington Post that she is awaiting a text message that will tell her when and where to go for her shot when her turn comes up.
Among the world’s millions of refugees, her experience stands out. Jordan is one of the few countries to have begun vaccinating refugees as innoculation programs begin. Millions of others have been excluded from their host countries’ national vaccine programs or face added barriers to access. That could ultimately leave everyone at risk.
Of 133 countries which UNHCR, the United Nation’s refugee agency, has information on, 81 have finalized their vaccination strategies and only 54 have included explicit provisions to cover populations of concern such as refugees, asylum seekers and stateless and internally displaced people.
Refugee advocates warn that failing to include these vulnerable populations, many of which live in crowded and impoverished conditions, ultimately undermines a nation’s efforts to stop the coronavirus. International law makes host countries responsible for the health care of refugees and asylum seekers within their borders, but that norm has clashed with demands by some who say citizens should be prioritized.
As states prioritize the elderly, front-line workers are getting lost in the vaccine scrum
As a warehouse manager at a Food 4 Less in Los Angeles, Norma Leiva greets delivery drivers hauling in soda and chips and oversees staff stocking shelves and helping customers. At night, she returns to the home she shares with her elderly mother-in-law, praying the coronavirus isn’t traveling inside her.
A medical miracle at the end of last year seemed to answer her prayers: Leiva, 51, thought she was near the front of the line to receive a vaccine, right after medical workers and people in nursing homes. Now that California has expanded eligibility to millions of older residents — in a bid to accelerate the administration of the vaccines — she is mystified about when it will be her turn.
“The latest I’ve heard is that we’ve been pushed back. One day I hear June, another mid-February,” said Leiva, whose sister, also in the grocery business, was sickened last year with the virus, which has pummeled Los Angeles County — the first U.S. county to record 1 million cases. “I want the elderly to get it because I know they’re in need of it, but we also need to get it, because we’re out there serving them. If we’re not healthy, our community’s not healthy.”
Japan’s pharmaceutical industry left behind in race to get vaccines to nation’s citizens.
TOKYO — Years before the first covid-19 case, a team of Japanese health ministry advisers issued a warning: Japan’s vaccine industry was seriously uncompetitive, public awareness about vaccine safety was low, and the country faced serious risks if a pandemic broke out.
“Vaccines are an essential part of national security,” the report warned in 2016, urging a series of reforms to ramp up research and production capacity — while there was still time. The report, like others issued by scientists around the world warning about a lack of pandemic preparedness, was shelved.
The predictions proved prophetic. Japan now struggles to source coronavirus vaccines from abroad and lags far behind in the quest to develop its own.
Japan is the only nation in the Group of Seven economic powers still waiting to start vaccinations, but it is not alone among wealthy nations. Australia and South Korea are among nations still waiting to start vaccine programs.
The NFL player who is sitting out the Super Bowl to care for covid patients
The meeting usually would have taken place in the Gertrude-Lafrance cafeteria, but by the spring it had become part of the Quebec medical facility’s red zone, making it an unsafe place to congregate. So when his boss called the staff together, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif took his seat in the chapel, dressed in scrubs and surrounded by nurses and orderlies.
Months earlier, Duvernay-Tardif had stood on the grass field at Hard Rock Stadium, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy amid red and yellow confetti. As an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs, Duvernay-Tardif blocked for Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV and celebrated in front of more than 62,000 fans. Now, surrounded by nervous and exhausted colleagues at an 8:30 a.m. staff meeting, he listened to a somber update.
The coronavirus outbreak in the hospital had worsened. No staff members could take vacation for several months. Many of them would be forced to work overtime. Duvernay-Tardif saw some of his colleagues cry. Ten minutes later, they were back at the bedside of patients, most of whom were sick and dying, offering comfort as best they could with smiles on their faces.
“The definition of what it means to be a hero changed because of those people,” Duvernay-Tardif said.
Duvernay-Tardif did not play a down this season, but he was a towering figure of this surreal NFL year. In July, shortly before training camps opened, Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the season so he could work at the covid-19-stricken long-term-care facility near his native Montreal, putting to use the medical degree he earned from McGill University, which he finished during the first four years of his pro career. He traded his helmet for a mask and face shield.