Mayor pro tem Ransom Farley, the first Black person to hold the job, said he could not even watch the video in its entirety, shocked that the men he worked with “day in and day out” spoke that way. Allmond was chief for about a decade, and Brooks worked in the department for about eight years, according to the city.

“To hear them use the n-word so easily, that was it,” Farley told The Washington Post. “I was so disgusted, and I was disgusted because I had no idea that this was the way that they talked.”

Allmond and Brooks did not respond to requests for comment.

The video was discovered when a city worker was checking to see whether the body cameras worked after Brooks had told the city council that they did not, said Buddy Walker, an assistant to the mayor. That employee reported the video to Walker, who informed city leaders after reviewing the first few minutes of the footage, he said.

The recording shows Allmond and Brooks on June 14 shortly before an anti-racism protest planned in Hamilton, about 80 miles south of Atlanta. Two days earlier, Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by Atlanta police responding to a call about him sleeping in a car at a Wendy’s.

Sgt. Brooks unknowingly began recording as he showed Allmond how to use the camera. He later told city officials he didn’t believe the device worked.

In the video, Brooks makes a lewd remark about Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

At one point, Allmond curses the anti-racism protests, saying slavery ended two centuries ago.

When Brooks mentions he has ancestral ties to enslavers, Allmond implies enslaved people were fortunate: “… for the most part, it seems to me like, they furnished them a house to live in, they furnished ’em clothes to put on their back, they furnished ’em food to put on their table, and all they had to do was f---ing work.”

“And now, we give them all those things, and they don’t have to work,” Brooks responded.

The camera continues recording as Brooks gets in his car and drives by himself. He pulls over, speaking to people on the street out of view from the camera, whom he later identifies in a phone call as White, armed counterprotesters. A group of men waving Confederate flags and yelling “all lives matter” tried to disrupt the peaceful protest, WTVM reported.

“Appreciate y’all being here,” he told the group in the video.

The local chapter of the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police told The Post that it did not condone the language in the video. Brooks, a member, will face a disciplinary process at the state office, lodge chapter president Christy Truitt said.

Within hours after the video was reviewed by city officials, both men were asked to resign. Both said they would, but Brooks did not return police equipment by a designated date and was terminated days later, Walker said. The vacant positions are open to applicants, and an interim chief has stepped in, City Attorney Ron Iddins said.

More than 70 percent of the town voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020, and Republicans Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue led in their U.S. Senate races in the surrounding Harris County. But the state has trended Democratic amid a racial reckoning.

People who attended the June protest recalled the police seemingly allowing counterprotesters to disrupt the event, comparing their passive demeanor about agitations from that side to the reaction of U.S. Capitol Police on Jan. 6.

Maia Condon, the protest’s co-organizer, told The Post that the sight of police “standing with” counterprotesters was unsurprising, as was hearing their conversations when they thought no one was listening. Condon, who is Black, lives in neighboring Pine Mountain and knows similar prejudicial sentiments are shared by people in power throughout the county.

“It’s happening every day,” the 23-year-old said. “It’s just so happened that this time it got caught.”

Farley said the incident casts a shadow on Hamilton, which has grappled with its part in history, especially in recent years. A national reckoning inspired debate last summer over a Confederate statue in the town square, WTVM reported. Harris County saw eight lynchings in the late 1800s to early 1900s, according to the Lynching Project by the University of Georgia.

“This video definitely didn’t help Hamilton,” Farley said. “I think the city is slowly, but gradually, changing. This incident is more of a setback than anything.”

While the city officials say they acted promptly to remove Allmond and Brooks, a group of community members voiced concerns about allowing the men to resign, pointing out it will be easier for them to be rehired elsewhere. They note that leaders have allowed the problem to fester.

“Here — just like everywhere — racism is a very pervasive, silent disease,” said Pam Avery, a former reporter and community activist who grew up in the area.

Avery, a 70-year-old Pine Mountain resident, said that law enforcement in the county should undergo racial sensitivity training and Hamilton’s council should take steps to make amends for the town’s past.

Walker, who also attended the June event to support the peaceful protesters, said the city was aware of feedback from people who observed the “chummy” interactions between police and counterprotesters. When people at the demonstration almost came to blows, police seemed to side with the group of White men, he said.

“We were a little apprehensive at the chief and the officer were not being equal on both sides,” Walker said.