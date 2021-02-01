The city of Rochester, N.Y., has suspended the police officers involved in handcuffing and pepper spraying a 9-year-old girl last week, officials said Monday, addressing an incident that has brought renewed scrutiny to an already-embattled department.

The city has not named the officers or said exactly how many have been suspended, but the disciplinary measures will last at least until the completion of an internal investigation, Rochester spokesman Justin Roj said.

“What happened Friday was simply horrible, and has rightly outraged all of our community,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement announcing the suspensions.

The city’s action came as Rochester residents — already furious over the police’s treatment of Daniel T. Prude, who died last year after officers put a hood over his head — prepared for more protests. The death of Prude, who was mentally ill, sparked national protests and led to the firing of the police chief and a new emphasis on sending mental health experts rather than police to deal with similar crises.

This is a developing story and will be updated.