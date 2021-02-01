“What happened Friday was simply horrible, and has rightly outraged all of our community,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement announcing the suspensions.
The city’s action came as Rochester residents — already furious over the police’s treatment of Daniel T. Prude, who died last year after officers put a hood over his head — prepared for more protests. The death of Prude, who was mentally ill, sparked national protests and led to the firing of the police chief and a new emphasis on sending mental health experts rather than police to deal with similar crises.
This is a developing story and will be updated.