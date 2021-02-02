Please Note

The rate of new coronavirus infections is declining after rapid increases over the holiday season. The seven-day average of new U.S. cases was down 13 percent as of Tuesday, with an especially dramatic drop of 30 percent in Arizona. Deaths, however, increased across the country by 2 percent, following record hospitalizations early in January, according to data tracked by The Washington Post.

More than 441,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the United States with more than 26 million infections over the last year. Data also shows in Florida and California growing instances of new variants of the virus, particularly the one identified in Britain.

Here are some significant developments
  • President Biden met with 10 moderate Republican senators proposing a coronavirus relief bill one-third the size of the one the president wants. No deal was reached; afterward, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) described it as a “very good” exchange.
  • Only a handful of the countries hosting millions of refugees and displaced around the world have plans to inoculate them, which could leave a vulnerable population that will later pose a risk to any global recovery.
  • A post-election autopsy by a Trump campaign pollster points the finger at the former president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic for his election loss.
  • A protest that temporarily shut down one of the United States’ largest vaccine sites, at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium, was organized ahead of time on Facebook.
  • Data on race and ethnicity was not collected for nearly half of the people receiving vaccine shots for the first month they were available, threatening efforts to ensure a equitable response to the pandemic.
6:50 a.m.
Trump election loss linked to poor handling of pandemic, says pollster report

By Josh Dawsey

Former president Donald Trump lost the 2020 election largely due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a post-election autopsy completed by Trump campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio.

The 27-page document shows that voters in 10 key states rated the pandemic as their top voting issue, and President Biden won higher marks on the topic. The report also indicates that Trump lost ground among key demographic groups he needed.

The internal report cuts against Trump’s claims that the election was stolen from him and that Biden could not have fairly beaten him — and mirrors what many Trump campaign officials said privately for months.

6:49 a.m.
Enforcing a federal mask mandate will likely fall to transit operators, say transportation officials

By Luz Lazo, Lori Aratani and Justin George

A new federal order requiring masks at airports and aboard trains and buses creates a layer of protection for federal safety screeners while putting added pressure on transit drivers and operators on the front lines to enforce the mandate, transit officials say.

Across the Washington region, airports and transportation agencies have required passengers to wear face coverings for months, enforcing those rules to varying degrees. The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order, effective at 11:59 p.m. Monday, requires a new level of enforcement, telling drivers and operators to act as gatekeepers, denying entry to riders who try to board without their faces shielded.

It’s an increased responsibility that will fall on the shoulders of transit operators who already have reported increasing verbal and occasional physical attacks as they fear for their own health and well-being.

6:49 a.m.
Senate Republicans meet with Biden on coronavirus relief bill but no result yet

By Erica Werner, Jeff Stein and Seung Min Kim

A group of Senate Republicans held a nearly two-hour meeting with President Biden on Monday night to discuss coronavirus relief legislation, emerging to sound upbeat notes about continuing to work together — but with no deal in hand.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion relief package that Democratic leaders want to move quickly through Congress. The 10-member GOP group led by Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) countered with a much narrower $618 billion proposal, and appealed to Biden to make good on his campaign promises to seek bipartisan unity.

Following the Oval Office meeting, Collins told reporters outside the White House that Biden had explained his proposal more thoroughly and they shared the same concerns about the impacts of the pandemic.