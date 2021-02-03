Wednesday’s charges came amid calls for law enforcement to face accountability in deadly use of force against Black Americans, an issue that sparked historic protests across the country last year. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who acted as the special prosecutor in the Hill case, said Coy was charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault and dereliction of duty.

The two counts of dereliction of duty stem from Coy failing to turn on his body camera and failing to inform fellow officers that he felt Hill presented a danger, Yost said. The grand jury was instructed on purposeful murder, according to Yost, but they issued a no bill, meaning the grand jury felt there was not enough evidence to indict Coy on that charge.

Coy was arrested Wednesday night at his attorney’s office, Yost said.

Coy’s attorney, Mark Collins, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He told the Columbus Dispatch he was surprised by some of the charges.

He said his client confused a silver key ring in Hill’s hand for a revolver. “The Supreme Court has said the officers are allowed to make mistakes, if the mistake is reasonable through the lens of a reasonable police officer,” Collins told the newspaper. “Adam Coy was mistaken. He thought the keys were a revolver and he reacted based on his training.”

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther (D) thanked the grand jury for their service in a tweet Wednesday night.

“The community was outraged by the killing of Andre Hill, an unarmed Black man, by law enforcement,” he wrote. “The indictment does not lessen the pain of his tragic death for Mr. Hill’s loved ones, but it is a step towards justice.”

In response to Coy’s actions in December, Ginther announced that Coy had been suspended for the “unacceptable” action of not turning on the body camera before the fatal incident, the city’s second deadly police shooting of a Black man that month. In a news release, the Columbus Division of Police said the footage showed “a delay in rendering of first-aid to the man.”

On Wednesday, Yost emphasized that while police serve an important purpose, they are still responsible for their actions like anyone else.

“The vast virtue of law enforcement is diminished by the very few bad actors among its rank, and only by holding a bad actor accountable can that virtue be sustained,” Yost said.

“Truth is the best friend of justice, and the grand jury here found the truth,” he said. “Andre Hill should not be dead.”