The push comes amid worrying discoveries by scientists over a mutation in the coronavirus variant identified in Britain which makes it more resistant to the vaccines that everyone is counting on to finally end the pandemic. The mutation, dubbed “Eeek” by scientists, alters the part of the virus targeted by most vaccines and antibodies — making it stealthier.
The U.S. toll from the virus is more than 445,000 fatalities with more than 26 million cases reported but in the last week, the rate of new cases reported has fallen 16 percent, while new deaths have declined 6 percent.
Increasingly experts are pointing people to the medical-quality masks that are still hard to find
The spread of coronavirus variants in the United States has prompted some public health experts to recommend doubling up face coverings or donning medical-grade masks.
Officials initially discouraged most people from buying medical masks such as N95s and KN95s, to try to protect the supply for health-care workers. Doctors and nurses have used individual medical-grade masks for far longer than recommended as shortages have continued during the pandemic.
Although federal officials have not changed their guidance on medical masks, experts’ suggestions are prompting questions about whether and how to access these face coverings as the variants threaten the country’s progress against the virus.
A coronavirus mutation that appears to limit the protection of vaccines against infection has appeared in the United Kingdom, which is already struggling with a highly transmissible and apparently more lethal virus variant.
The worrisome mutation, at a site on the virus RNA called E484K, has drawn close scrutiny from infectious-disease experts, who have given it the nickname “Eeek.”
In addition to its appearance in the U.K. variant, it has been seen in variants that spread rapidly in South Africa and Brazil.
The mutation alters the structure of the virus’s spike protein — the target for vaccines and many naturally produced antibodies. The mutation may help the virus to elude detection and make neutralization by the human immune system less efficient. In effect, it makes the virus stealthier, a great concern to vaccine developers, who seek to train antibodies to zero in on recognizable invaders and destroy them.
Senate Democrats should go for larger relief package, says Biden in warning against smaller plan
President Biden urged Senate Democrats on Tuesday to go big on coronavirus relief, making an aggressive case in favor of his $1.9 trillion rescue package as Democrats took the first steps to advance the legislation.
Biden’s comments, on a private lunchtime call with the Senate Democratic caucus, were confirmed by several people familiar with his remarks who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were private.
Biden addressed Senate Democrats a day after meeting with a group of Republican senators who are pushing a much narrower, $618 billion bill.
The president made clear to Senate Democrats that he viewed a proposal of that size as inadequate and that the risks of going small outweighed the risks of going big, the people said. Press secretary Jen Psaki emphasized in a press briefing shortly thereafter that the White House stood by the $1.9 trillion top-line figure of its plan.