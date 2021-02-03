Rittenhouse is accused of killing two men and injuring a third during unrest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Championed by some gun rights groups and conservatives as a hero who shot in self-defense and wanted to protect the community from rioting, Rittenhouse left custody last fall with bail raised by a right-wing nonprofit group.

Invoking that outside funding, prosecutors asked Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder to raise Rittenhouse’s bond by $200,000. Rittenhouse and his family did not post money toward his release previously and he already faces life in prison, so he has “no financial stake” in following the rules of his bond, officials argued.

It is “extremely unusual for a defendant facing a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Kenosha County to post cash bond and be released from custody pending trial,” prosecutors state in their motion, saying it is crucial that officials be able to monitor Rittenhouse’s whereabouts. “Rarely does our community see accused murderers roaming about freely.”

A woman who answered the phone Wednesday at the firm of Rittenhouse’s defense attorney, Mark Richards, declined to comment, saying only of Rittenhouse, “He’s not missing.” She said Rittenhouse’s defense will file a motion in response.

Prosecutors say Rittenhouse’s bond requires him to alert the court of any address or phone-number change within 48 hours. A recent notice could not be delivered to Rittenhouse at his listed address in Antioch, Ill., they said, and another man told police he had been living there since mid-December.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the Aug. 25 shooting, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide, among other offenses. He is accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26.

“If convicted, the defendant will almost certainly serve the remainder of his life in prison,” prosecutors’ motion says.

Speaking publicly to The Washington Post for the first time after his arrest last year, Rittenhouse said he did not regret having a gun the night of the violence. “I feel I had to protect myself,” he said. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

Prosecutors have already sought to modify the terms of Rittenhouse’s bond once: On Jan. 13, district attorneys petitioned the judge to prohibit the 18-year-old from consuming alcohol or entering bars as well as from associating with any “violent white power/white supremacist groups” or displaying signs or symbols associated with the white-power movement.

The January motion came after photos and video surveillance footage emerged that prosecutors said showed Rittenhouse at a Mount Pleasant, Wis., bar drinking, flashing white-power hand signs and posing with members of the Proud Boys within hours of his virtual arraignment on Jan. 5. The Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence, has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Under Wisconsin law, adults under 21 can drink alcohol in bars if accompanied by a parent. Rittenhouse was allegedly accompanied by his mother.