In an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday, top infectious-disease expert Anthony S. Fauci warned people to stay away from large Super Bowl parties and “just lay low and cool it” — pointing out that partying with people you don’t know could expose you to the infection.
Over the past week new daily reported cases fell 16 percent, deaths fell 6 percent and hospitalizations fell 14.5 percent. In remarks Wednesday, Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, noted the declining numbers but pointed out that deaths were still twice what they were over the summer and warned against the proliferation of “various variants that likely have increased transmissibility.”
More that 449,000 people have died in the United States from the virus with more than 26.4 million reported infections.
Education secretary nominee pushed districts hard to reopen Connecticut’s schools
Last summer, as school districts across America were nervously considering whether to pry open the school doors for part-time learning, Miguel Cardona was in Connecticut, pushing districts hard to return five days a week.
Through a combination of pressure and cajoling, along with an open line of communication, Cardona saw all but one school district in his state adopt some flavor of in-person education in the fall, reopening school buildings even as teachers across Connecticut staged noisy protests and districts across the country remained online only.
That record helped pluck the 45-year-old schools commissioner out of seemingly nowhere to become President Biden’s nominee for education secretary. Biden has said one of his top goals is to open most schools. Cardona faces a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Secret to successful vaccine campaign appears to be keeping it simple
They all started in the same place, with no one immunized, no stockpiles of vaccine and no choice but to dive in immediately with perhaps the most high-stakes public health campaign in American history.
Seven weeks later, the nation’s states are all racing to deliver a potentially lifesaving defense against the novel coronavirus to millions of arms. But some states are having far more success than others.
IHealth experts had expected the wide disparities, given that states had broad latitude to devise their own strategies, with conspicuously little federal coordination. Yet, if there’s one thing that the states moving fastest have in common it is that they have tried to bring at least some measure of order and simplicity to a process otherwise marked by chaos and complexity.
Amtrak offers a cash bonus to workers who get vaccinated
The country’s passenger railroad is spending $3 million in cash bonuses to encourage workers to get a coronavirus vaccine, an effort to speed protection of its workforce and passengers.
Amtrak is joining a growing list of companies offering cash or other incentives to essential workers as distribution of vaccine expands across the country and is hailed as a way to restore normalcy. The railroad’s goal is to have all of its labor force vaccinated, the company said in a statement.
“We believe the vaccine offers the best way to keep our employees safe and contribute to the wellness of local communities,” the statement said.
As of Monday, about 100 of Amtrak’s 16,500 employees had received the first dose of vaccine, according to the company. That number could grow quickly as jurisdictions begin to add essential transportation workers to their lists of people eligible for vaccinations.
House moves forward on Biden’s coronavirus relief bill
House Democrats voted Wednesday to set the stage for party-line approval of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, heeding the president’s calls for swift action on his first big agenda item — but without the bipartisan unity he promised.
The 218-to-212 nearly party-line vote approved a budget bill that would unlock special rules in the Senate allowing Biden’s relief package to pass with a simple majority, instead of the 60 votes usually needed. The Senate is expected to take action on the same legislation later in the week.
With the budget resolutions in place, Democrats would be able to get to work in earnest on writing Biden’s proposed relief bill into law — and ultimately pass it without any Republican votes if necessary, though they continued to insist that is not their preference.