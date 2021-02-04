“I was pretty panicked,” Liston, 60, told The Washington Post on Wednesday. Her phone, purse and 12 dogs in the van and were gone. She said she didn’t know what do.

“The only thing that makes any sense to me, I truly believe that they were dognappers and they knew what they were doing and had seen me there before,” she said. “My little guy in the front seat, I was scared to death about him. Each of the other 11 people [with dogs in the van], that was their Howard.”

The theft set off an urgent amateur manhunt in Portland, as Liston and her employees at the Cooper Dogpatch day care scrambled to save the dogs. Police and news crews responded to the scene and word of the dognapping spread widely on social media and in the local press.

Thanks to quick thinking by Liston’s employees, though, this dognapping had a happy ending.

Liston runs Cooper Dogpatch with her husband, Rick Liston, and employs several young women who help take care of the dogs. The day care picks up clients’ pets in urban Portland and drives them to the day care outside the city, where the dogs have plenty of space to run and play. The company van has kennels stacked in the back, where the day-care dogs ride, and a license plate that reads, “WOOF 1.”

Sunni Liston was unloading a pup from the van when the thief sneaked into the front seat and took off.

A helpful bystander who witnessed the hijacking lent Liston a cellphone to call the police. Then, she phoned two women who work in her doggy day care. Her employees, Alesha Bennet and Katelynn Border, launched their own search, posting pleas for help on social media. One of them logged into an iPhone-tracking app to try to locate Liston’s cellphone.

Sure enough, the phone showed up on the GPS tracker, moving through the Portland streets. As she watched, Border realized a friend lived in the neighborhood where the hijacker had taken the van. She called, and her friend dropped everything to search for the van, Liston told The Post. Less than an hour after the van was taken, Border’s friend spotted it pulled over in a parking space. She parked her own car behind the van to trap it, Liston said.

“That 40 minutes was the longest 10 hours of my life,” Liston told The Post.

Police responded to the van moments later, but the thief had fled with Liston’s purse, wallet and several hundred dollars. He had left the 12 dogs unharmed.

“When the police officer called me, I could hear — we have one little dog that comes to us that barks all of the time — he was barking,” Liston said. “I just screamed, ‘Oh my God, you found them!’”

When she finally made her way to the van about an hour after it had been stolen, Liston found her own pup Howard lying where she’d left him, asleep on the passenger seat, “wondering why he didn’t get his supper,” she said.

All of the dogs’ owners took their pets home safely on Tuesday night. Police have not yet made an arrest in the case, but Liston said an officer told her Wednesday that investigators are seeking surveillance footage that may have captured a shot of a the bandit.

Liston said her company will now buy GPS trackers for all its vans, and that she will start carrying her car keys with her every time she exits the vehicle from now on.

After the harrowing ordeal, Liston said her clients and other members of the “dog-loving” community have banded together to show their support. She said no one had blamed her, even though she had left the keys in the ignition.

“People could have pointed fingers,” she said.

Instead, Liston said she had been flooded with kind phone calls, flowers and support all day Wednesday.