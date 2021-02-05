Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter | Mapping the spread of the coronavirus: Across the U.S. | Worldwide | Vaccine tracker | Has someone close to you died of covid-19? Share your story with The Washington Post.
Britain plans quarantine for those returning from covid hotspots
British residents arriving home from covid-19 hotspots will now face mandatory quarantine at designated hotels beginning Feb. 15.
Britain’s Department of Health announced the new policy Thursday and said that it applies to British nationals and residents returning from 33 “red list” countries where cases involving new virus variants are high.
Travelers will be required to isolate for 10 days inside their hotel rooms and will be accompanied by security guards if go outside to smoke or for fresh air, according to government documents reviewed by the BBC. They will also be expected to pay for the cost of their accommodation.
Hotel owners in areas surrounding nine airports will be asked to provide rooms for more than 1,000 people every day, the BBC reported. Previous guidance suggested that British residents self-isolate upon arrival.
The new policy stopped short of a blanket ban on travelers returning to the United Kingdom, prompting criticism from some quarters as the nation battles several contagious variants of the virus.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said that the government’s plans around quarantine are in disarray, The Guardian newspaper reported.
"Not only do they fail to go far enough — leaving open the door to potential vaccine-resistant strains — they can’t even implement the half-baked plans that have been announced,” he said.
The list of countries designated as hotspots includes Brazil, Portugal, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. Britain has recorded nearly 3.9 million total coronavirus cases and more than 110,000 deaths.
Australia to lift caps on returning citizens, residents
Australia, which has implemented some of the toughest border controls during the pandemic, said it would raise the cap on the number of citizens and residents permitted to return each week, though arrivals would still need to complete mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.
Already strict limits on returnees were halved last month in response to the new strain of the virus that emerged in Britain. The restrictions on weekly arrival numbers have left thousands of Australians stranded overseas, with many unable to secure seats on inbound flights that are nevertheless often traveling near-empty because of the tight limits on quarantine slots. With airlines left to decide who flies, some travelers have complained that carriers have prioritized passengers who have splashed thousands of dollars on business class tickets.
On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said officials had agreed to reinstate most of the arrival capacity that was stripped in January amid concerns about the variant found in the U.K. That means about 6,400 people a week will be allowed to return from Feb. 15, up from 4,100 at present, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.
Australia has had one of the world’s most successful virus responses, which experts have attributed to its extreme border restrictions, mandatory quarantine measures and strong public health system. The country has recorded only two local cases in the past week. Still, Australia is one of the few developed nations that has not begun vaccinating people, with the rollout only set to begin later this month.
Meanwhile, Western Australia state was set to emerge Friday from a short lockdown — imposed after a hotel quarantine security guard became infected — after recording no new local cases in five days.
D.C. officials knock on doors to reach seniors amid push for vaccine equity
D.C. officials have a new tactic in their push to vaccinate residents in neighborhoods hit hardest by the coronavirus, while officials across the Washington region on Thursday continued to manage the ongoing fallout from the pandemic.
Ensuring that the limited supply of vaccine doses is being distributed equitably among residents has been a key focus for elected officials across the region. Fairfax County is offering free transportation to vaccination sites for some residents who live farther away. Montgomery County is prioritizing residents from Zip codes with high infection rates.
The District on Thursday announced its newest method to reach residents: knocking on their front doors.
Airlines warn employees they could be furloughed in March
Two of the nation’s largest airlines said tens of thousands of workers again could face furloughs as demand for air travel continues to lag amid the slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines and new testing requirements for international travelers.
Recent announcements by United Airlines and American Airlines come as aviation unions have begun to push for a second extension of the Payroll Support Program that has kept many workers on the job. The renewed effort, backed by the airlines, is an acknowledgment that a recovery the industry had hoped would come this spring isn’t likely to happen.
American Airlines said Wednesday that it will send notices to 13,000 employees. Last month, United Airlines notified 14,000 employees that they could be furloughed. Hawaiian Airlines recently sent notices to 800 workers.