Australia, which has implemented some of the toughest border controls during the pandemic, said it would raise the cap on the number of citizens and residents permitted to return each week, though arrivals would still need to complete mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

Already strict limits on returnees were halved last month in response to the new strain of the virus that emerged in Britain. The restrictions on weekly arrival numbers have left thousands of Australians stranded overseas, with many unable to secure seats on inbound flights that are nevertheless often traveling near-empty because of the tight limits on quarantine slots. With airlines left to decide who flies, some travelers have complained that carriers have prioritized passengers who have splashed thousands of dollars on business class tickets.

On Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said officials had agreed to reinstate most of the arrival capacity that was stripped in January amid concerns about the variant found in the U.K. That means about 6,400 people a week will be allowed to return from Feb. 15, up from 4,100 at present, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Australia has had one of the world’s most successful virus responses, which experts have attributed to its extreme border restrictions, mandatory quarantine measures and strong public health system. The country has recorded only two local cases in the past week. Still, Australia is one of the few developed nations that has not begun vaccinating people, with the rollout only set to begin later this month.