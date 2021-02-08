Britain will likely deploy booster shots for coronavirus vaccines in the fall — and annual vaccinations after that — as scientists and public health officials race against the spread of new, more contagious variants of the virus, two government ministers said.

In an interview with Sky News Monday, junior health minister, Edward Argar, said that like the flu vaccine, coronavirus injections may need to be “tweaked” and “updated” every year to deal with new mutations and variants.

“This is a much more severe virus that has killed a lot more people than, for example, seasonal flu,” Argar said of covid-19. “Every year with the flu vaccine, researchers update it, they look at new variants, they look at new mutations and they tweak and update that vaccine to make sure it’s effective against those new variants.”

“It would not be unreasonable to suggest something similar here … so it continues to keep pace with the virus that will always try to outwit us,” he said, adding that government-supported researchers were already working on identifying new variants and updating the vaccines.

His comments follow similar remarks made by vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, to the BBC on Sunday. He said that he believed that a third vaccine dose would need to be made available in Britain in the fall to boost immunity against virus variants, followed by annual vaccinations.

British authorities are battling multiple variants, including one first identified in southern England and another that was first discovered in South Africa. Both are highly contagious and the latter has been shown to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines developed to combat the original strain.

According to the Times of London, a “crucial decision looms about which strain to target” after researchers found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided “minimal protection” against mild to moderate coronavirus infections caused by the variant first detected in South Africa.