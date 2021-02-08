Biden admitted it would be “difficult” to vaccinate much of the population by the summer and said he had ordered vaccine makers to ramp up production and had the assurances of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell that all its stadiums could be used as mass vaccination sites.
Booster shots, annual vaccinations likely needed to combat covid variants in Britain
Britain will likely deploy booster shots for coronavirus vaccines in the fall — and annual vaccinations after that — as scientists and public health officials race against the spread of new, more contagious variants of the virus, two government ministers said.
In an interview with Sky News Monday, junior health minister, Edward Argar, said that like the flu vaccine, coronavirus injections may need to be “tweaked” and “updated” every year to deal with new mutations and variants.
“This is a much more severe virus that has killed a lot more people than, for example, seasonal flu,” Argar said of covid-19. “Every year with the flu vaccine, researchers update it, they look at new variants, they look at new mutations and they tweak and update that vaccine to make sure it’s effective against those new variants.”
“It would not be unreasonable to suggest something similar here … so it continues to keep pace with the virus that will always try to outwit us,” he said, adding that government-supported researchers were already working on identifying new variants and updating the vaccines.
His comments follow similar remarks made by vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, to the BBC on Sunday. He said that he believed that a third vaccine dose would need to be made available in Britain in the fall to boost immunity against virus variants, followed by annual vaccinations.
British authorities are battling multiple variants, including one first identified in southern England and another that was first discovered in South Africa. Both are highly contagious and the latter has been shown to reduce the effectiveness of vaccines developed to combat the original strain.
According to the Times of London, a “crucial decision looms about which strain to target” after researchers found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine provided “minimal protection” against mild to moderate coronavirus infections caused by the variant first detected in South Africa.
Just under 150 cases of the variant have been detected in Britain and a surge testing program has been launched to try to contain it. If the testing program fails, however, then booster shots targeting the variant will be deployed in the fall.
Pandemic could force expansion of family and sick leave for first time in decades
Just two weeks into Bill Clinton’s nascent presidency, the 1993 Family Medical Leave Act was the first bill he signed into law. Advocates said the FMLA, which guarantees certain employees up to 12 weeks of unpaid time off for family or medical reasons, would be a springboard to expansive leave protections. Instead, it proved to be a stopping point: More than 28 years later, Congress hasn’t passed significant legislation to broadly expand family and medical leave.
As the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to devastate workers — particularly women — a new generation of advocates are hopeful a more expansive iteration of the FMLA might finally have a shot.
On Friday, Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) reintroduced the Family and Medical Insurance Leave (FAMILY) Act, which would grant workers up to 12 weeks of paid leave, whether to recover from illness or childbirth, or provide care for a loved one.
What to do if you test positive for covid while traveling
Now that entry into the United States requires a negative coronavirus test result taken within 72 hours, travelers have been scrambling to secure coronavirus tests abroad — with many opting for speedier, though less-accurate, rapid tests. And most travelers probably do so under the assumption that their test will come back negative, allowing them to board their flight home without issue.
But what if that test comes back positive?
Even if you have been cautious throughout your trip, doctors say it is worth considering that your test result could be positive — effectively stranding you abroad for anywhere from days to weeks, until you can acquire a negative test result.
Here’s how to ensure you have a backup plan in place for a potential quarantine if you test positive for the coronavirusabroad, and what experts say you should keep in mind about rapid tests.
Two-thirds of Americans approve of Biden’s coronavirus response so far, says poll
Two in 3 Americans approve of President Biden’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a poll by ABC News-Ipsos, with widespread support for his efforts to pass a relief bill.
The survey was conducted Feb. 5 and 6 among 508 adults using the probability-based KnowledgePanel. Biden’s 67 percent approval on handling the coronavirus contrasts sharply with how Americans felt President Donald Trump handled the pandemic. In October, 61 percent said they disapproved of Trump’s response to the coronavirus.
Biden earned high marks among Democrats and political independents in the new poll, with 96 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of independents approving. Just a third of Republicans, 33 percent, voiced approval.
The poll found a wide majority of Americans favor a new coronavirus aid package, though there is disagreement on how it should be approached.
South Africa abandons AstraZeneca vaccine rollout after it’s shown to be only minimally effective against its more virulent variant
LONDON — South Africa will suspend use of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca after researchers found it provided “minimal protection” against mild to moderate coronavirus infections caused by the new variant first detected in that country.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Sunday that the rollout will be paused while scientists assess the data and determine a way forward. Officials had been eager to begin vaccinating health-care workers with the shots after 1 million doses arrived last week.
The data, disclosed at a news conference Sunday, showed that once the variant became dominant in the country in November, the vaccine provided no significant protection against illness — although all the cases of disease were mild or moderate. There were 19 cases of covid-19 caused by the variant among people who received the vaccine and 20 cases among people who got a placebo. That suggests the vaccine was 10 percent effective, but the difference could have been due to chance.
Biden discusses vaccinations, among other topics, in first network interview as president
In his first network television interview since taking office, President Biden acknowledged it will be “very difficult” for the United States to reach herd immunity at the current rate coronavirus vaccines are being administered in the country and that his administration would utilize all 32 National Football League stadiums as mass vaccination centers to help in the effort.
“It is a national emergency,” Biden said on “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell,” referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its effect on schoolchildren and the workforce.
Biden indicated that the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic was “even more dire than we thought.” Since taking office, Biden has used the Defense Production Act to direct companies to ramp up manufacturing of vaccines and protective equipment.