The alleged culprit, police told WCAU, is among their own ranks: Gregory Campbell, an off-duty Philadelphia police officer who has since been charged with aggravated assault, driving under the influence and related charges.

“The fact that the offender, in this case, is a Philadelphia police officer is appalling,” Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said in a statement to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Police officers must be held to a higher standard — even while off-duty.”

Campbell, 27, was assigned to the Philadelphia Police Department’s 14th District, in the northern corner of the city. He could not be reached immediately for comment early on Monday, and it is unclear if he has an attorney or if he remains employed with the department.

WPVI reported that Campbell was driving at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia when he lost control of a silver Dodge Dart and it flew into the air, colliding into the home on Comly Road, on a residential strip across from a supermarket.

“I was in the kitchen and I heard what sounded like an explosion,” Martin Brown, who lives two doors down, told the TV station.

As a bystander stayed with the driver, Brown tried to offer aid to the couple, he said. The man inside the house, a 45-year-old who has not been publicly identified, screamed that his wife was trapped underneath the car.

Once Brown helped pull her out, the man dropped to his knees. “He was petting her hair, telling her he was there and, ‘It’s going to be all right,’” Brown recalled to WPVI.

Both the man and woman were transported to a nearby hospital, where she is in critical condition. The man is stable, but was being treated for multiple injuries, including to his right arm, hand, hip and leg.

WPVI reported that Campbell was also hospitalized for a laceration to the head. He was arraigned Sunday night, according to the TV station.

The site of the crash is down the road from an office for Philadelphia’s police union, and five blocks over from the city’s police training center.

John McNesby, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5, offered condolences to the injured man and woman in a statement to the Inquirer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and hope those injured will make a full recovery,” he said.

Outlaw, the Philadelphia police chief, said she was committed to “a complete and thorough investigation” of the incident.