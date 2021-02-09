The House managers spent the bulk of their allotted time explaining precisely why Trump’s impeachment trial was constitutional. And in arguing their case, they quoted from the history books and from modern legal scholars. They appealed to a sense of logic, noting that if a former president could not be held to account by the Senate, then sitting presidents could simply save their most egregious behavior for the final weeks of their administration and then go wild without fear of repercussions.

Lawyers argued the law, which is a good and necessary thing. And even if the former president is acquitted, which will most likely be the case with so many partial senators, the impeachment process will have gone forward. Justice might not be served, but at least justice will still have a place at the table.

The case to the American people watching from home was not so much legal as it was emotional. “I hope this trial reminds Americans how personal democracy is,” said Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), the lead impeachment manager.

The breaching of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 still resonates as a dire moment for the country. Democracy was on a precipice and was miraculously pulled back from the edge by heroism, determination and sheer luck. The impeachment managers wanted the American people to sit with that reality for a bit. And so their opening statement was accompanied by a graphic video that showed the manner in which the Capitol riot unfolded. Excerpts from Trump’s speech earlier on that day on the Ellipse, as well as his tweets, served as time stamps and guide posts. The video was not to remind the senators of what happened, because surely the chaotic and terrifying day is embedded in their memory. It was really aimed at the public. It was meant to tug on every heart string, to elicit every fear, to horrify the public.

House impeachment managers played a video sequence of events at the beginning of the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump on Feb. 9. (The Washington Post)

The video refused to let citizens forget what happened and challenged them to reckon with that day instead of burying it in history, instead of letting it become another grotesquerie that further darkens the American story.

The pictures are a punch in the gut, but the former president’s words before and during the riot gnaw at the intellect. His words bring demented logic to the seemingly illogical actions unfolding in the video. They offer an explanation for the person bashing in the windows at the Capitol with a hunk of wood, for the men clambering over the walls and the rioters marauding through the historical hallways. These actions don’t make sense for most Americans until Trump explains them. He creates the narrative. His words and their actions fit together. Are they cause and effect? Or simply two strains of the same virus?

Trump has lawyers representing him. It might be an exaggeration to say they are defending him, perhaps because he doesn’t believe he requires protection or justification. He had a tag-team of lawyers who spoke words on his behalf, beginning with Bruce L. Castor Jr., who mistakenly introduced himself as the prosecutor that he once was. Castor, dressed in a gray pinstriped suit that billowed around his torso and his arms and his shoulders, began the day by cracking open a very large can of nonsensical phrases and irrelevant sentences and dumping them on the Senate floor, leaving his co-counsel David Schoen to try to mop up the mess.

Castor, despite speaking for more than an hour, managed to avoid uttering a single ample paragraph in defense of the former president. He did manage, however, to muse about Athens and Rome, the history of republicanism, the temperament of the modern senator and the difficulty of navigating a car in the nation’s capital.

Schoen mostly yelled his remarks like a man who realizes that the Muses have failed him and so he must go it alone on sheer volume and dire warnings. He tossed around the word “radical” to describe the process of impeachment. He warned that a trial would create a precedent that would allow the House to reach back in time and start a flurry of retroactive impeaching of former officials. Schoen spoke at length in a magnificent display of vocal endurance helped along by big glub-glub-glubbing swigs from a plastic bottle of water.

These two lawyers, who signed on to the case less than a fortnight ago, seemed to be one with Trump’s most ardent apologists, who argue that his words shouldn’t be taken literally, that his words don’t matter, even though he is a man whose excessive verbiage propelled him to political success. Trump — as candidate and commander in chief — could speak for more than an hour at a time, tirelessly spewing grievance and anger. He had a seemingly bottomless well of vicious, mean and terrorizing words. He tweeted them, he called them into radio shows, he spoke them on video, he vomited them out at rallies. Trump’s words fed a hunger. His fans lovingly called him plain-spoken, even as his legal defenders argue that what he was speaking really had no influence on those who were listening.