“We know viruses mutate and we know we have to be ready to adapt vaccines so they remain effective,” he said at the WHO briefing. “This is what happens with flu vaccines, which are updated twice a year to match the dominant strains.”
Arts return to New York after covid-induced draught with celebrity pop-up venues
The stages are now set for a reemergence of the performing arts in New York, with the launch Feb. 20 of “NY PopsUp,” a 100-day rollout of 300 free concerts, recitals, and theatrical and comedy performances in venues across the state.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and project organizers on Monday released new details about the arts recovery initiative — by far the most ambitious by any state and first described by the governor in his State of the State address last month.
Previously announced participants such as Chris Rock, Renée Fleming, Hugh Jackman and Amy Schumer will kick off events at Manhattan’s massive Javits Center on Feb. 20. The live performance will be a tribute to health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. The first pop-up performances will also occur that day on street corners and in parks throughout New York City. Many of the events will be recorded for viewing online later.
Desperate conditions, including covid exposure, prompted St. Louis jail unrest, say inmate activists
ST. LOUIS — Inmate advocates and attorneys said Monday that they are not surprised at a weekend uprising at the jail here during which inmates smashed windows and set fires and a corrections officer ended up hospitalized.
“They are desperate in there, and anyone would be at this point,” Erika Wurst, a lawyer with the St. Louis public defender’s office, said of the more than 700 people detained at the St. Louis Justice Center, a six-story building a few blocks from the city’s riverfront.
Wurst and other advocates allege that inmates have been mistreated during the coronavirus pandemic, left in de facto solitary confinement and minded by jail staffers who do not maintain proper safety protocols. City officials, meanwhile, defended their management of the facility, saying they have provided appropriate treatment and protective equipment.
Russia’s Sputnik V trampled all biotech protocols — and seems to have succeeded
MOSCOW — Russian science — and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions of turning the country into a global technology powerhouse — is having something of a moment.
Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now has a globally recognized seal of approval after British medical journal the Lancet published a peer-reviewed paper last week that put the vaccine in the same league as Western doses — with 91.6 percent efficacy 21 days after the first shot and 91.8 percent for those over 60 years old.
For Russia’s biotech industry, the results are heady validation after facing Western skepticism, fueled largely by Russia’s decision to release the vaccine before medical trials were complete — even using researchers as test subjects.
Here’s the new Democratic plan coronavirus relief plan for $1,400 stimulus checks
President Biden promised to get more relief to Americans quickly to help people survive financially until the pandemic is under control. A key part of Biden’s proposal is to send another round of cash payments directly to U.S. households.
Some economists, Republicans and moderate Democrats have argued that this third round of “economic impact payments” — more commonly referred to as “stimulus checks” or “relief payments” — should go only to the hardest-hit families. Some say the payments are a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress argue a third round of stimulus checks is necessary to ensure people who have lost their jobs or taken a pay cut still have enough money to buy food, pay rent and get the medical care they need during a pandemic. But the White House has signaled the president is willing to narrow who gets them, sending checks only to low- and moderate-income families this time around.