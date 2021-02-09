The head of the World Health Organization said that while the new variants of the coronavirus appearing are “concerning,” they can be fought by sticking to proven health measures and boosting the new vaccines.

In the past months, new variants of the coronavirus have appeared that look to be more transmissible and in the case of the strain found in South Africa, more resistant to the new crop of vaccines the world was hoping would end the pandemic that has claimed more than 2 million lives globally.

“We know viruses mutate and we know we have to be ready to adapt vaccines so they remain effective,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing Monday. He said countries should also stick with proven health measures such as social distancing to stem the virus’s spread.

A recent study shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only minimally effective in stopping mild versions of covid-19 caused by the South African variant of the virus. Other new vaccines have also been shown to be less effective against this variant, though they still appear to prevent the severe form of covid-19.

Like the annual flu vaccine, Tedros said it was likely that modified vaccines would have to be produced every year to combat changing variants of the virus.

“It also seems increasingly clear that manufacturers will have to adjust to the evolution of the virus, taking into account the latest variants for future shots, including boosters,” he said.

Seth Berkley, the chief executive of GAVI, the institute that is working with the WHO on the Covax initiative to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably around the world, said the new revelations about the variants make it more urgent to vaccinate everyone.

Since the vaccines have been shown to slow the transmission of the virus, the greater numbers of those inoculated will mean less opportunity for new mutations.

“The more the virus is allowed to spread, the more it is allowed to be transmitted, the more opportunity it has to adapt and mutate,” he said.