“We know viruses mutate and we know we have to be ready to adapt vaccines so they remain effective,” he said at the WHO briefing. “This is what happens with flu vaccines, which are updated twice a year to match the dominant strains.”
Israel and Greece to experiment with ‘green-passport’ tourism for the vaccinated
JERUSALEM — Israel and Greece want to make it easier for those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus to visit each other’s country, an experiment in “green passport” travel that could mark a tentative return to tourism over the spring and summer.
The two governments signed an agreement Monday in Jerusalem that would allow those who can show they have completed an approved vaccine regime to fly back and forth without quarantines or tests.
“Without any limitations, no self-isolations, nothing,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at news conference with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Details were scant. Officials did not say when the program would begin or what kind of documentation would allow travelers to board a plane. But the arrangement remains moot for now in any case as Israel has grounded international air travel almost entirely until at least Feb. 20 in the face of another resurgence of covid infections.
But like governments everywhere, Israeli and Greek officials are eager for the vaccine to jump-start tourism as soon as possible. More than 3.5 million Israelis, about 38 percent of the population, have been inoculated. Tourism officials hope the country’s world-leading rate of vaccinations will make it an attractive destination when tourism resumes.
The country is also exploring an expanded Mediterranean green-passport bubble that would encompass Cyprus, according to Israeli media reports. And the government is in talks about possible travel corridors between Israel and Britain, Estonia, the Seychelles and other countries.
As officials plan for uncertain travel season, governments are scrambling to take advantage of the slowly expanding pool of those who have gotten the jab. Israeli leaders briefed lawmakers last month on diplomatic efforts to streamline travel with internationally recognized vaccine certificates.
“I talked to my counterparts in other countries and they were very enthusiastic about the idea of the green passport," Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said before a parliamentary committee. “The potential for issuing it is huge.”
Israel has experimented with covid-era travel agreements throughout the pandemic with mixed results. The Ministry of Health for a time maintained a color-coded ranking system that allowed Israelis who tested negative to bypass quarantine requirements when they visited such “green countries” as Greece, Croatia, the United Arab Emirates and other select destinations. That system ended when cases spiked anew at the end of the year.
Iran launches vaccine rollout with Russia’s Sputnik V, injects health minister’s son
Iran launched its immunization drive Tuesday with a live broadcast of the health minister’s son receiving the first injection of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.
The move was aimed at building Iranians’ trust in foreign-made vaccines as local researchers develop domestic-made jabs, President Hassan Rouhani said during the broadcast. Iran has battled one of the worst covid-19 outbreaks in the Middle East.
“This was a very beautiful gesture. It’s nice for the Iranian nation that the first person to take the vaccine is the son and loved one of the health minister,” Rouhani said via videolink at the news conference.
“The Iranian nation should be completely confident that if we import any vaccine, it is because we care about the health of every single person in the country,” he said.
The campaign that began with much fanfare Tuesday in Tehran will include doctors and nurses working in intensive care units in hospitals around the country. By the end of the month and into March, vaccines will be available for a wider section of health-care workers and elderly residents, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said.
Iran recently imported 10,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine — enough to inoculate 5,000 people. Together, the vaccine’s two doses are more than 91 percent effective, according to results published in the British medical journal The Lancet.
Last month, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei banned the import of U.S. and British-made vaccines, calling them “untrustworthy.” Iranian officials have skirted the ban, however, and plan to accept the delivery of 4.2 million doses of the vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish multinational firm.
“In the near future, we will be using our domestically-produced vaccines,” Rouhani said Tuesday. “But with this new path we are on, we have taken the fight against covid-19 to a new level.”
At the launch, on a stage draped with images of Khamenei and his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, a doctor injected the dose into the arm of Namaki’s son, a university student. The crowd applauded.
“In order to gain the trust of the people, this was the smallest step that I could take,” the son said. “If there was anything wrong with this vaccine, my father wouldn’t let me take it.”
WHO chief says world must adapt to the mutating coronavirus with boosted vaccines and continued health measures
The head of the World Health Organization said that while the new variants of the coronavirus appearing are “concerning,” they can be fought by sticking to proven health measures and boosting the new vaccines.
In the past months, new variants of the coronavirus have appeared that look to be more transmissible and in the case of the strain found in South Africa, more resistant to the new crop of vaccines the world was hoping would end the pandemic that has claimed more than 2 million lives globally.
“We know viruses mutate and we know we have to be ready to adapt vaccines so they remain effective,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a briefing Monday. He said countries should also stick with proven health measures such as social distancing to stem the virus’s spread.
A recent study shows that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only minimally effective in stopping mild versions of covid-19 caused by the South African variant of the virus. Other new vaccines have also been shown to be less effective against this variant, though they still appear to prevent the severe form of covid-19.
Like the annual flu vaccine, Tedros said it was likely that modified vaccines would have to be produced every year to combat changing variants of the virus.
“It also seems increasingly clear that manufacturers will have to adjust to the evolution of the virus, taking into account the latest variants for future shots, including boosters,” he said.
Seth Berkley, the chief executive of GAVI, the institute that is working with the WHO on the Covax initiative to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably around the world, said the new revelations about the variants make it more urgent to vaccinate everyone.
Since the vaccines have been shown to slow the transmission of the virus, the greater numbers of those inoculated will mean less opportunity for new mutations.
“The more the virus is allowed to spread, the more it is allowed to be transmitted, the more opportunity it has to adapt and mutate,” he said.
In South Africa, however, plans to vaccinate millions with the AstraZeneca vaccine, however, have been put on hold for now. Salim Abdool Karim, a top South African health official, said at a briefing that the plan now was to inoculate just 100,000 people and see if the vaccine is effective before restarting the main rollout.
Arts return to New York after covid-induced drought with celebrity pop-up venues
The stages are now set for a reemergence of the performing arts in New York, with the launch Feb. 20 of “NY PopsUp,” a 100-day rollout of 300 free concerts, recitals, and theatrical and comedy performances in venues across the state.
New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) and project organizers on Monday released new details about the arts recovery initiative — by far the most ambitious by any state and first described by the governor in his State of the State address last month.
Previously announced participants such as Chris Rock, Renée Fleming, Hugh Jackman and Amy Schumer will kick off events at Manhattan’s massive Javits Center on Feb. 20. The live performance will be a tribute to health-care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis. The first pop-up performances will also occur that day on street corners and in parks throughout New York City. Many of the events will be recorded for viewing online later.
Desperate conditions, including covid exposure, prompted St. Louis jail unrest, say inmate activists
ST. LOUIS — Inmate advocates and attorneys said Monday that they are not surprised at a weekend uprising at the jail here during which inmates smashed windows and set fires and a corrections officer ended up hospitalized.
“They are desperate in there, and anyone would be at this point,” Erika Wurst, a lawyer with the St. Louis public defender’s office, said of the more than 700 people detained at the St. Louis Justice Center, a six-story building a few blocks from the city’s riverfront.
Wurst and other advocates allege that inmates have been mistreated during the coronavirus pandemic, left in de facto solitary confinement and minded by jail staffers who do not maintain proper safety protocols. City officials, meanwhile, defended their management of the facility, saying they have provided appropriate treatment and protective equipment.
Russia’s Sputnik V trampled all biotech protocols — and seems to have succeeded
MOSCOW — Russian science — and President Vladimir Putin's ambitions of turning the country into a global technology powerhouse — is having something of a moment.
Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now has a globally recognized seal of approval after British medical journal the Lancet published a peer-reviewed paper last week that put the vaccine in the same league as Western doses — with 91.6 percent efficacy 21 days after the first shot and 91.8 percent for those over 60 years old.
For Russia’s biotech industry, the results are heady validation after facing Western skepticism, fueled largely by Russia’s decision to release the vaccine before medical trials were complete — even using researchers as test subjects.
Here’s the new Democratic plan coronavirus relief plan for $1,400 stimulus checks
President Biden promised to get more relief to Americans quickly to help people survive financially until the pandemic is under control. A key part of Biden’s proposal is to send another round of cash payments directly to U.S. households.
Some economists, Republicans and moderate Democrats have argued that this third round of “economic impact payments” — more commonly referred to as “stimulus checks” or “relief payments” — should go only to the hardest-hit families. Some say the payments are a waste of taxpayer dollars.
Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress argue a third round of stimulus checks is necessary to ensure people who have lost their jobs or taken a pay cut still have enough money to buy food, pay rent and get the medical care they need during a pandemic. But the White House has signaled the president is willing to narrow who gets them, sending checks only to low- and moderate-income families this time around.